Larsa Pippen Supports Son Scotty Jr After His Malik Beasley Shade

Still her No. 1! Larsa Pippen gushed over son Scotty Pippen Jr. after he appeared to disapprove of her PDA-filled outing with married NBA player Malik Beasley.

“Great win, Deuce,” the 46-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday, December 13, as she watched her 20-year-old son help secure a victory for the Vanderbilt University basketball team.

The supportive message came shortly after Larsa made headlines for holding hands with Beasley, 24, in Miami in late November. Scotty Jr. seemingly responded to the controversy via social media days after the photos of his mother went viral.

“Focused on myself and my goals,” the college student tweeted earlier this month. “I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.”

Larsa was married to NBA great Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2018. Along with Scotty Jr., the Real Housewives of Miami alum and her ex share Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12.

Beasley, for his part, wed model Montana Yao after meeting in 2018. The pair welcomed their son, Makai, in March 2019. As the Minnesota Timberwolves player continued to raise eyebrows for his connection to Larsa, Yao, 23, filed for divorce. She later claimed that she was kicked out of her home in the wake of her estranged husband’s PDA scandal.

“Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie,” Yao shared via Instagram on December 9. “We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all, I’m pretty confused. There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology. … I’m focusing on healing myself and becoming the best mother I can [be] at this time.”

In her social media statement, Yao thanked “all the strong women and mothers” who have supported her and shared similar stories throughout her difficult month.

Neither Larsa nor Beasley have spoken out about the photos, but the reality star did take to Instagram with a few cryptic quotes after the scandal broke.

“Don’t always trust what you see on social media,” a quote on her Instagram Story read on December 2. “Even salt looks like sugar.”

Larsa and Beasley have continued to share flirty messages with one another on Instagram since the photographs surfaced, but a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month that Larsa “has been focusing on her kids” amid the drama. “The last thing Larsa needs is attention,” the source added.