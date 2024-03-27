Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti began their whirlwind international romance in summer 2023 — and they don’t appear to be slowing down.

DiCaprio was linked to Ceretti in August 2023 after being spotted on an ice cream date in California and partying at a club in Ibiza, Spain, within weeks of each other. The actor’s budding relationship with Ceretti came on the heels of his on-off romance with Gigi Hadid.

Ceretti, who is a friend of Hadid and a fellow model, was also coming off a breakup when she hooked up with DiCaprio. Ceretti married DJ Matteo Milleri in June 2020 and they reportedly split sometime before January 2023.

DiCaprio and Ceretti, meanwhile, tried to fly under the radar in summer 2023, but Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that they were “exclusive.”

“Vittoria is all he thinks about,” the insider exclusively told Us at the time, noting the Oscar winner is “completely smitten” with Ceretti.

Scroll down to see DiCaprio and Ceretti’s relationship from the start:

August 2023

The Titanic actor sparked romance rumors with Ceretti when they were photographed getting iced coffee and ice cream in Santa Barbara, California. Later that month, photos surfaced of DiCaprio and Ceretti dancing at the Hï Ibiza nightclub in Spain.

The twosome were seen laughing and kissing at the venue into the early hours of the morning, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

September 2023

DiCaprio flew to Italy to join Ceretti while she was modeling in Milan Fashion Week. The couple were captured on September 24 leaving the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum with DiCaprio’s mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, according to photos published by Page Six.

October 2023

The duo reunited in Los Angeles for a Halloween bash. During the party, DiCaprio and Ceretti were spotted getting cozy on the balcony. Ceretti, who had on a red wig, was photographed with her hand under DiCaprio’s shirt, per the Daily Mail.

November 2023

Ceretti was on hand to celebrate DiCaprio’s 49th birthday in Beverly Hills, with a source telling People that the pair were “affectionate and kissing throughout the night.”

That same month, an insider exclusively told Us that Ceretti isn’t “intimidated” by DiCaprio’s fame, which he finds “refreshing.” The source noted that despite being more than 20 years apart in age, the difference “clearly isn’t an issue” for the couple.

“They are in love,” a second source exclusively told Us. “Leo was clearly very proud to be showing Vittoria off and letting everyone see how happy they are together.”

March 2024

Ceretti made headlines on March 27 when she was spotted with a ring on her left hand, causing some fans to think she and DiCaprio had taken the next step. However, a source exclusively told Us that “Leo and Vittoria are not engaged.”

The insider explained that Ceretti was “wearing a ring she’s had for years.”