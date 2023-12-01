Scheana Shay heard from Lindsay Hubbard while she was hanging out with Carl Radke’s mom in Mexico on what would have been the Summer House stars’ wedding weekend.

“I think it was the second day I was there and I [got] a text from Lindsay and I guess I had made a comment while we were in the pool one day and I was hanging out with Carl’s mom,” the Vanderpump Rules, 38, said on the Friday, December 1, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “Sharon and I have been friends for many years now. We did Watch What Happens Live together years ago when [she] and my mom were the bartenders and I’ve always just maintained a relationship with her.”

Shay explained that after Hubbard, 37, and Radke, 38, called off their nuptials earlier this year, she had been “checking in” on his mom. She also noted that she couldn’t imagine “how hard” it’s been for Sharon to see her son’s breakup make headlines and how Sharon really “needed” a vacation.

While Shay was excited to spend time with Sharon and her friends who also decided to go on the trip to the wedding destination (Kyle Cooke, Shay’s husband Brock Davies and Gabby Prescod went to the resort too), she felt for Hubbard and how difficult it must have been for her. As the group started sharing photos and videos from Mexico, Hubbard reached out to Shay.

Related: Messiest Bravo Breakups of All Time: Summer House's Carl and Lindsay, More Bravo stars from every franchise have been subject to the messiest of breakups. If there’s one thing fans have learned when it comes to love on the network, it’s to expect the unexpected … and watch out if a vow renewal comes along. Just one month after Erika Jayne revealed in November 2020 that she […]

“So she texted me and said that she heard from five different people [that I was being negative about her in Mexico],” Shay said. “And I’m like there’s no way it’s five people because I made one comment and it was a joke.”

Shay didn’t reveal what exactly got back to Hubbard, but thought it had something to do with her fear that the two women would have to play “Squash That Beef” again at BravoCon in 2024. “I was like, ‘Oh I can just imagine the fans next year, like, ‘Are we going to have real beef to squash because I’m here in Mexico with Carl’s mom?’” she said. (Shay and Hubbard were called up by Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2023 over comments Shay made about Hubbard calling photographers after a group dinner in NYC.)

Shay reiterated that her remark was a “total joke” but whoever heard her apparently took it “a different way.” She texted Hubbard to explain that it wasn’t her intention to come off like she was “trashing her” or “being really negative.” Shay claimed that after she provided the context, Hubbard did not “respond.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Radke called off his engagement to Hubbard, with cameras picking back up to capture the breakup. Days later, Radke sent a message to the pair’s wedding guests.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in a letter to attendees. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Related: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s Relationship Timeline Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have been through it all on Summer House — from breakups to makeups and more — before calling off their engagement in August 2023. When the series premiered on Bravo in January 2017, Hubbard and Radke were part of the OG cast of Summer House and have since returned for […]

In his message, Radke encouraged everyone to still make the most out of the trip since most had already booked nonrefundable plane tickets and hotel rooms.

As Radke handled the logistics of calling off the wedding, Hubbard has worked on recovering from her blindsiding breakup. While she didn’t go to Mexico, she teased to Us about what she planned to do instead.

“I’m gonna start writing my book,” she exclusively told Us in November. “It’ll be a mixture of career, dating and family [anecdotes]. I’ve got a lot of stories to tell.”