Don’t mess with Lisa Rinna! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star fired back at a social media troll who criticized her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s steamy photo shoot.

The model, 19, took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 9, to share three pictures of herself wearing white, lacy lingerie while striking various poses on a couch. “Easy to practice self love in my @bouxavenue designed in london,” she captioned the post.

After Rinna, 57, dropped three white heart emojis in the comments section, one of Hamlin’s Instagram followers wrote, “@lisarinna wtf is wrong with u? U like what u see???? Discusting [sic].”

The Bravo personality was quick to respond, writing, “What is wrong with you? This is my child.”

Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, whom she married in March 1997, also share daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, 22.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Amelia’s underwear photos have made headlines. After she shared a mirror selfie in a black Skims bra and Calvin Klein briefs to her Instagram Stories on January 27, fans speculated that she took the snap in the bathroom of Scott Disick’s home in Hidden Hills, California.

The teen and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, sparked dating rumors in October 2020 by attending Kendall Jenner’s controversial Halloween-themed birthday party together. While a source exclusively told Us Weekly the following week that the pair’s relationship was “nothing serious at the moment,” they got cozy on a beach in Malibu in mid-November and exchanged flirty Instagram comments one month later.

“The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship,” a second source exclusively told Us in January as the pair vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott. Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

Disick was previously in a long-term relationship with Sofia Richie. He and the aspiring actress, 22, started dating in September 2017 and split several times in 2020 before officially calling it quits that August.

“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” a source told Us at the time. “He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses, and Sofia … is really still trying to figure what she wants to do, which drove them apart over time.”

The Flip It Like Disick star shares three children with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, whom he dated from 2006 to 2015: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.