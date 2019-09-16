Lisa Vanderpump Reflects on ‘Tough Year’ While Celebrating 59th Birthday





2019 has not been the best year for Lisa Vanderpump — and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum will be the first to admit it.

“Thank you for your birthday wishes!” the reality star, 59, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, September 15, while celebrating her 59th. “It’s been a tough year, but next year will be better!”

In June, the former Bravo personality officially quit RHOBH after 9 seasons. “I made the decision to leave,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

The restaurateur’s announcement came one day after she skipped the taping of the show’s season 9 reunion.

In October 2018, Us broke the news that Vanderpump was having issues with her Bravo costars and refusing to film. She even missed the cast’s trip to France after her castmates accused her of leaking a story about Dori Kemsley taking her dog to a kill shelter. (Kemsley, 43, said she gave Lucy to a friend and that person abandoned the pup).

Aside from the show, the Simply Divine author suffered an emotional year after her mom, Jean Vanderpump, died in June 2019, a year after her brother Mark Vanderpump’s suspected drug overdose.

“As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure,” Lisa tweeted the following month. “I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.”

She told Us exclusively in April how difficult it was to film RHOBH after her brother’s death. “[This season of Housewives] was not a pleasant situation at all in any shape or form,” the Vanderpump Rules star said at the time. “I want to thank the audience for supporting me because it’s one thing when you’ve got the whole cast against you, but at least when you’ve got the audiences’ support. You feel kind of bolstered by it, so I thank them for that, but I had a very, very, very tough time this year.”

She went on to say, “I manage to try to pull myself together with grief counseling and antidepressants. I’ve never taken anything in my life, you know, I’ve never been to therapy in my life, but I think slowly I’m in a lot better place than I was.”

