Putting her late mother to rest. Lisa Vanderpump attended funeral services for Jean Vanderpump in England last week, a source confirmed to Us Weekly.

Radar Online reports that Lisa’s husband Ken Todd, daughter Pandora, 33, and Pandora’s husband, Jason Sabo, were by her side at the service.

Us confirmed that Jean died at the age of 84 on June 17. A source told Us at the time that Lisa, 58, was “shocked and devastated” by the news, with another revealing that the TV personality was prepping for a return trip to the U.K. “to deal with the funeral.”

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star broke her silence about her mom’s death via Twitter on June 25. “As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure,” she wrote. “I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.”

The Vanderpump Rules star’s mother was the second close family member she lost in two years. In April 2018, Lisa’s brother, Mark Vanderpump, was found dead in his Gloucester, England, home at the age of 59 following a suspected drug overdose.

“This has come as a shock to us all,” the Simply Divine author said in a statement to the Daily Mail at the time. “My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this. He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy.”

Lisa revealed to Us later that month that she was struggling in the wake of his passing. “I manage to try to pull myself together with grief counseling and antidepressants. I’ve never taken anything in my life, you know, I’ve never been to therapy in my life, but I think slowly I’m in a lot better place than I was.”

Her grief proved to be too much, with the restaurateur confirming exclusively to Us in June that she was quitting RHOBH after nine seasons on the Bravo hit, providing a simple “Yes” when asked if it was the end of her run on the series.

“I made the decision to leave,” she explained. “It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Prior to her exit, the entrepreneur had been embroiled in major drama with her castmates over a dog Dorit Kemsley adopted from her shelter, which Kemsley was later accused of giving to a kill shelter.

The Beverly Beach by Dorit founder, 42, denied mistreating the animal and said that she had given the dog to a friend who later abandoned it.

