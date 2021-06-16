Congrats to the grads! Lori Loughlin sent well-wishes to a high school senior as part of a star-studded graduation surprise nearly six months after completing her prison stint.

“Congratulations on your big day,” the Full House alum, 56, told a student named Faith, whose father set up the special surprise in honor of her educational milestone.

Loughlin appeared alongside Joshua Bassett, Gaten Matarazzo, Kat Dennings, Mark Wahlberg, Randall Park, Jonathan Groff and more. The student shared the heartfelt clips in a now-viral TikTok video, adding that she was “in tears by the end” of the tribute.

Faith later shared some insight into how her dad went about organizing the montage, explaining that he has no ties to the entertainment industry and didn’t even pay for the messages on Cameo.

“I made a list of all the actors that Faith grew up watching and I emailed them on Thursdays. I think that’s what my trick is: emailing people on Thursdays. That’s when you get a response from people,” her dad said in another TikTok. “And then I do a follow-up email on Fridays and you’re good to go.”

The Marine “found all the contact information from LinkedIn” and made sure to emphasize how much his daughter loved the stars’ work. Not every celeb he reached out to participated in the video, such as Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daniel Radcliffe, opting to send Faith gifts instead.

Loughlin’s celebratory message for the recent grad came shortly after she served time in federal prison for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March 2019 after being accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure their daughters would be admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite never playing the sport. After initially maintaining their innocence, the couple changed their pleas in May 2020 as part of a plea deal.

Three months later, the When Calls the Heart star and the fashion designer, 58, were officially sentenced. Loughlin surrendered to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in October 2020 and was released two months later. Earlier this year, her husband completed his time behind bars ahead of schedule after being ordered to serve five months.

The pair’s plea deal also included a total of $400,000 in fines, which they paid in full last year. They each have to fulfill two years of supervised release. While Loughlin completed her 100 hours of court-ordered community service, Giannulli still must complete 250 hours of his own.

Since serving their time for the scandal, the twosome are hoping to put the drama in the past and focus on their daughters, Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21.

“They can start anew and work on their marriage together as the whole college scandal has taken a toll on both of them, as well as their marriage,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of Loughlin and Giannulli, who “were prepared to move out of Los Angeles” following their prison stints.

Neither the 90210 alum nor her husband have addressed the controversy publicly, but in December 2020, Olivia Jade broke her silence during an interview on Red Table Talk, confessing she was blinded by her privilege.

“There is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong, and I think every single person in my family can be, like, ‘That was messed up. That was a big mistake,'” the YouTuber explained at the time. “I feel like a huge part of having privilege is not knowing you have privilege, and so when it was happening, it didn’t feel wrong. … I took my privilege and all my blessings for granted, and I never thought anything of it.”