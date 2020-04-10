Unfiltered access! Madonna, Jennifer Garner, Justin Bieber and more celebrities found a new way to occupy themselves during the coronavirus quarantine, giving fans peeks inside their lavish houses.

The “Material Girl” songstress, 61, got silly as she posted a video of herself singing a parody of her hit “Vogue” into a hairbrush in her bathroom. “Come on, go / Let’s go eat some fried fish / Fried fish,” she belted out before revealing her reason for selecting the meal. “‘Cause there’s no more pasta.”

Madonna’s luxe bathroom was covered up with cosmetics and featured a gorgeous bathtub.

As for Bieber, 26, the crooner got creative with a tour of his house, which he shares with wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). The model, 23, filmed the Grammy winner as he made his way through the residence trying not to let his feet touch the ground. “THE FLOOR IS LAVA,” he captioned the March 28 Instagram video.

The social media community got a look at the couple’s expansive living room and dining room as well as what appeared to be a guest bedroom. Unfortunately Justin fell on the floor before the clip concluded.

Garner, for her part, is no stranger to bringing her faithful followers into her kitchen for a cooking demonstration. In a three-minute Instagram video, the actress, 47, showed fellow bakers how to make pretzels. “If you’re looking to have a Good Mom Day, homemade soft pretzels should do the trick,” she wrote on March 7. “Perfect for passing back to kids on their way to soccer/swim/ballet/coding/piano (add in @onceuponafarm’s new bottled smoothies and [star emojis] —sorry, shameless plug, but its [sic] true!)…I’ve tried a bunch of recipes and love @altonbrown’s Homemade Soft Pretzels, below.”

The 13 Going on 30 star went on to post detailed instructions in her caption.

