Amid Jamie Thompson’s ongoing divorce from Elizabeth Bice, he is seemingly offering insight into his breakup decision.

“Sunday wisdom ❤️,” the Married at First Sight alum, 39, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, July 2, reposting a quote from Dr. John Delony.

“Husbands, here’s the deal. You can choose. You can choose misery, rage, scheming and laziness. Or … You can choose to love, sacrifice, go first in uncertainty and last in comfort,” Delony, a mental health podcaster, wrote via his Instagram earlier on Sunday. “You can choose to fill your home with laughter, adventure, mystery, passion and joy. You can choose to love your spouse recklessly and forever. Never forget: You can choose.”

Thompson did not further explain why he resonated with Delony’s advice, but it comes shortly after he made the decision to end his marriage.

“Last Friday was a really tough day for me. I did something I thought I would never have to do. Here I am, sitting in front of the Denver courthouse. After months of deliberation with Beth, we were just unable to find common ground,” Thompson wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 30. “I had really hoped to resolve this, but it feels like we have reached the point of no return.”

He continued: “So, I made the decision to go ahead and file for divorce for the sake of my own mental health and wellbeing. It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do in a very long time. It saddens me a lot to be at this point. I was never sure if I would get married. But, I sure didn’t want to get divorced either (even if it was an arranged marriage courtesy of Hollywood).”

Bice, 33, has yet to address the pair’s divorce.

Thompson and Bice were matched and married in 2019 during the ninth season of Married at First Sight, meeting for the first time at the altar. After getting into a series of heated arguments post-wedding, the duo opted to stay together when the Lifetime experiment ended. Thompson and Bice, who celebrated their fourth anniversary in March, continued to chronicle their adventures — they moved from North Carolina to California and later Colorado — via social media and on MAFS’ Couple’s Cam spinoff.

They ultimately separated in April, with Thompson noting via Instagram at the time that he needed to “focus on myself and my personal growth.”

Bice, for her part, shared via her Instagram later that month that she was “not ready” to speak publicly about their separation. “There’s a lot of emotions that come with getting out of a long-term relationship,” she confessed in a social media video. “But I can’t even form sentences right now. I can’t even put my emotions together. I still cry in the middle of the night right now guys, OK?”