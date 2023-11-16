Maren Morris and Kyle Richards have formed a friendship as they each go through marital woes in the public eye.

“I’ve been texting with Kyle,” Morris, 33, revealed during the Wednesday, November 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I feel for her, for sure. I can’t even imagine that long of a relationship but yeah, I mean, she’s obviously going through something and we’re watching it through this lens of public, whatever. But I think she’s a human being that’s going through a tough thing.”

Morris was referring to Richards’ separation from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky. Us Weekly confirmed their split in July, but Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, later noted in a joint statement that there were no plans to divorce.

They detailed their “rough year” via Instagram at the time, asserting that “there has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

News of Richards’ split came as fans speculated about the nature of her friendship with country singer Morgan Wade. Both Richards and Wade, 28, have shut down rumors that anything romantic is going on between them.

WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Morris on Wednesday whether she knows “Kyle’s friend” Wade since they’re both in the same industry.

“I do, yeah, I know Morgan. She’s great,” Morris replied.

Morris’ sympathy for Richards’ current situation comes amid her own split from husband Ryan Hurd after five years of marriage.

Us confirmed that Morris filed for divorce from Hurd, 37, on October 2. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, with court docs revealing that the estranged couple had a prenup in place.

The duo met in 2014 when cowriting music together and officially tied the knot in March 2018. Morris and Hurd share son Hayes, who was born in March 2020.

While the pair haven’t addressed their breakup at length, a source exclusively told Us last month that Hurd “wasn’t expecting” Morris to file for divorce, noting that the decision “seems to have come out of the blue.”

The insider added that Morris and Hurd are “opposites,” which might have contributed to “difficult” aspects of their relationship.

Morris was spotted out on multiple occasions sans wedding ring before her divorce made headlines, but she and Hurd reunited on Halloween to bring Hayes trick or treating. Morris previously shared a cryptic social media post hinting at her mindset post-split.

“It will be fine. It will just be, and when it is, you will face what’s necessary,” read a quote shared via her Instagram Story. She later posted a series of Instagram photos alongside a caption that read, “Welcome to The End where you can come and lose some friends…”