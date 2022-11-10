There’s nothing better than pup time! After Maren Morris lost Album of the Year at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards, she found comfort in her four-legged companion.

The “Bones” songstress, 32, shared an Instagram Story snap of her white German Shepherd, June, on Wednesday, November 9, shortly after departing the CMAs.

Morris, who married Ryan Hurd in 2018, initially adopted her sweet pup in 2016. “I rescued this girl from underneath a porch 5 years ago before the Keith [Urban] tour and she’s still the coolest, most stand-offish chick I’ve ever met. Oh and there’s my dog, June. 🐶,” she previously captioned a May 2021 Instagram tribute to the canine.

The “Circles Around This Town” artist, who scored a coveted Album of the Year nod for her record Humble Quest, made a brief appearance at the Bridgestone Arena for the ceremony. The Texas native ultimately lost the category to Luke Combs and was seen applauding the 32-year-old crooner during the show throughout his acceptance speech.

While the “Middle” performer was excited to see her album recognized at the 56th annual CMAs, she previously played coy if she’d attend country music’s big night.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” Morris told The Los Angeles Times in September, referring to her social media drama with Brittany Aldean. “So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. As of right now, though, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

She added at the time: “Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin. I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”

Aldean, 33, initially made headlines earlier this year after comparing her childhood “tomboy” phase to gender transitions. Morris swiftly chimed in, calling out the boutique owner’s problematic messages.

“I was extremely surprised. I, in saying my response, I never thought that there was anything wrong with it,” Aldean — who attended the CMAs with husband Jason Aldean — defended her remarks on Tucker Carlson Tonight in September. “I think I’m advocating for children. I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough.”

Both Brittany and Morris have continued to back their own sides, with the “Drunk Girls Don’t Cry” vocalist even launching themed merch based on the YouTube personality’s disses. Morris’ shirts have since raised more than $150,000 for GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program and the Trans Lifeline.