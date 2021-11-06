Supportive family. After the ongoing criticism following Chris Pratt’s online tribute to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, his mother-in-law has shared her support for the Marvel actor.

“I want to remind you today what a good man you are,” Maria Shriver commented on his original Instagram post on Saturday, November 7. “What a great father you are to Jack [his son with ex-wife Anna Faris] and Lyla [his daughter with Schwarzenegger], what a great husband you are to Katherine [and] what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have!!”

The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement founder, 66, added in her post, “I love you Chris, keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise. Your kids love [you,] your family loves you [and] your wife loves you. What a beautiful life, I’m proud of you xo.”

The Parks and Recreation alum, 42, previously shared a gushing tribute to his wife on Wednesday, November 3, writing, “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!”

He continued at the time, “She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey. ❤️❤️”

At the time, his better half chimed in, commenting, “Oh wow. It’s only when I’m eating CEREAL but i love you,” while her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger added, “😂😍😂😍.”

Shriver initially posted a sweet response of her own, commenting, “This is so sweet now show us how you look at her,” and “I can’t agree more! ❤️❤️.”

Shortly after Pratt posted his reflective Instagram message, several social media users started criticizing him, thinking his message about having a “gorgeous healthy daughter” was a dig at Faris — with whom he was married to from 2009 to 2018 — and their 9-year-old son Jack, who was born with several health conditions. Jack was born premature, nine weeks early.

“He was three pounds, 12 ounces,” the actor recalled at the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies Hollywood Luncheon in December 2014. “Anna got to hold him for a moment and then it was off to the NICU — the neonatal intensive care unit. Three pounds, 12 ounces. That’s a decent size bass. Very small for a human. He would need a lot. He had jaundice, so they put a blindfold on him and he slept beneath [a] creepy light and he had a PICC line, which is an IV that runs up his arm into his heart. He had a feeding tube and just wires in and out, and he lived in that incubator. That was his first crib.”

He continued in his speech, “He was hooked up to these monitors and to us it meant that the machine started beeping because he stopped breathing over and over. … My little boy was laying across my neck and chest feeling my heartbeat and feeling my love, and I played him country music and I sang to him and I made him promises just about what kind of dad I wanted to be, and I just prayed that he’d be here long enough and he was going to let me keep him.”

Faris’ name trended on Twitter earlier this week about his post.

One year after he split from Faris, 44, the Guardians of the Galaxy star later started dating the Gift of Forgiveness author in 2018, one year after he split from the Mom alum. After a whirlwind six-month engagement, the couple tied the knot in June 2019. They later announced they were expecting their first child together in April 2020, and daughter Lyla was born four months later.