Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice King is speaking out after Jonathan Majors compared girlfriend Meagan Good to Coretta Scott King.

“My mother wasn’t a prop,” Bernice, 60, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, January 9. “She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand … my mama was a force.”

While she didn’t specifically refer to Majors, 34, Bernice’s post came shortly after the actor sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, in which he referred to Good, 42, as his “Coretta.”

“She’s an angel. She’s held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but I think I found her,” Majors said during a pre-taped conversation, which aired on Monday, January 8.

Majors reportedly made the same reference while speaking to then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, as heard in audio played during his trial for assault and harassment charges. He was originally arrested in March 2023 following an alleged domestic violence dispute, and the New York Police Department noted in a statement that Majors was the aggressor.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” a spokesperson for the authorities shared. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

After being released from police custody, Majors continued to deny the allegations. He was subsequently arraigned and charged, and he filed a countersuit against Jabbari in June 2023 accusing her of causing him physical harm.

Good has publicly supported Majors throughout the ordeal, accompanying him to the courthouse for hearings and during his two-week trial in December 2023. Jabbari took the stand, but Majors declined to testify in his defense.

Majors was found guilty last month of assault in the third degree and harassment. The jury also found Majors not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?’” Majors said during his GMA interview, claiming he felt “absolutely shocked and afraid” by the result of his trial.

Majors continued to maintain his innocence, adding, “I wish to God I knew [how that happened]. That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. If you have experienced sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support.