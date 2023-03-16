A shoulder to lean on! Megan Fox is thankful for her relationship with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — especially amid her drama with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

“Knowing that [Megan] has a healthy connection with Brian makes things a lot easier when it comes to managing other parts of her life,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the former couple have a “great coparenting relationship.”

Green, 49, and Fox 36, met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004 when she was just 18 years old. The twosome got engaged two years later and tied the knot in June 2010 after calling off their February 2009 wedding plans.

The Jennifer’s Body star and Green welcomed their first son together, Noah, in September 2012. “We are humbled to have the opportunity to call ourselves the parents of this beautiful soul and I am forever grateful to God for allowing me to know this kind of boundless, immaculate love,” Fox wrote via Facebook at the time.

Their second son, Bodhi, arrived in February 2014, more than one year before the New Girl alum filed for divorce in August 2015.

Eight months later, however, Us confirmed that Fox was pregnant with her third child. Two months before she and the Knots Landing actor welcomed son Journey in August 2016, a source told Us that the pair were “totally back together.”

Fox filed to dismiss their divorce case in Los Angeles in August 2019, but the twosome called it quits for good the following May after more than a decade of marriage.

While the exes have since worked hard at remaining amicable for their kids, the first source tells Us that Fox and Green are keeping their private lives separate. “It’s not the type of situation where she goes to him as a support system in terms of her romantic relationships,” the source explains, noting that the Tennessee native is “a grown woman who can make her own decisions and handle things on her own.”

Following her split from the Kid90 star, the Transformers actress moved on with Kelly, 32, whom she sparked a romance with while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass. The musician proposed in January 2022, one month before Fox and Green reached an official divorce settlement.

While Fox and the Bird Box actor made headlines for their steamy romance, they hit a snag in their relationship earlier this year. A source exclusively told Us in February that the duo had “a big fight” over Super Bowl weekend.

Later that month, Fox sparked split speculation when she shared cryptic lyrics from Beyoncé’s track “Pray You Catch Me” via Instagram. The song appeared on the album Lemonade and seemingly addresses Jay-Z’s alleged infidelity.

Amid their recent highs and lows, a source exclusively told Us that Fox and the “My Bloody Valentine” singer’s dynamic has become “complicated.”

“They’re still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal,” the insider shared this month “That’s not something that just goes away overnight. However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work. It’s all up in the air right now.”

According to a separate source, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is “staying out” of his ex’s private life, but he’s “grateful” that the pair are in “a really good place” and supports Fox “no matter what.” (Green also shares son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil and son Zane, 8 months, with Sharna Burgess, whom he began dating in 2020.)