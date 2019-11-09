



It’s ladies’ night! Meghan King Edmonds took her mind off the headline-making drama behind her split from her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, when she joined her gal pals for a fun night out.

Meghan, 35, posted a Boomerang to her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 7, of her and her girlfriends at dinner. The group were shown raising their glasses to toast the evening ahead. “Ladies soul found,” she captioned the Instagram Story post.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum also went out the night before, but her evening did not end as smoothly.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that Meghan “came home from being out with friends and she had a couple glasses of wine” on Wednesday, November 6. Jim, for his part, was home with their children Aspen, 2, and 17-month-old twins Hayes and Hart.

“Jim stayed at her house and put the kids to sleep since he filed for divorce, so she met up with friends. She didn’t drive,” the insider continued, “She was washing her face when she heard someone knock around 10:30 p.m. An officer was there with Jim and told her Jim said he was worried she couldn’t care for [their] kids.”

At the time, the Bravo alum was questioned by the officer about whether she felt “comfortable and capable of taking care” of her three kids. “Of course, yes,” she said in response. “In your personal opinion, do you think that I am in any way incapable of taking care of my three little baby children who are totally desperate for a parent?”

The officer eventually concluded that Meghan was “fit enough” to care for Aspen, Hayes and Hart before exiting the premises. The 49-year-old retired athlete, who an eyewitness said was outside observing the incident unfold, confirmed to Us on Thursday that he personally contacted the cops “to protect the situation and make sure there were no further issues.” (On Friday, November 8, Jim shared several new Instagram Story posts from inside his new home. The estranged pair’s children were featured in the various videos.)

Us broke the news on October 25 that Meghan and Jim called it quits after five years of marriage. In the wake of their split, the reality star accused Carly Wilson, one of the pair’s four nannies, of engaging in an affair with the St. Louis Cardinals player. Meghan’s allegations were denied by both Jim and their 22-year-old nanny.

The former baseballer posted a lengthy statement to Instagram on October 28, slamming his estranged wife’s claims, writing: “It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people.”

Wilson wrote via Instagram later that day that she “never would participate in any action involving infidelity.”

In her first interview amid the scandal, Meghan spoke with Us exclusively about the drama and statements Jim has made post-split.

“I have endured prolific controlling by Jim and it isn’t slowing down,” she said on Monday, November 4. “Even when I make an unassuming post on Instagram, he hurls insults at me for a battery of made-up indiscretions. I’m sick of the abuse and I won’t engage anymore — and I don’t have to.”