Finding their way back to each other! Nearly four months after Miguel and wife Nazanin Mandi announced their separation, the duo have reconnected.

“… heal the root so the tree is stable. I’m so proud of us ♾,” the Dreamcatcher actress, 35, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Tuesday, February 15. “The Pimentel’s xoxo.”

The 36-year-old “Sure Thing” crooner (full name Miguel Pimentel) also shared the same images on his page, referencing his last name in the caption: “Love heals. Proud of us ❤️‍🔥. -Pimentel’s 🔪🖤.”

Mandi, for her part, seemingly alluded to the couple’s reconciliation journey while commenting on California native’s post, adding: “When you put the work in and it works out 😎😛❤️. … We are so blessed 😢.”

Several of the couple’s famous friends commented well wishes in the form of heart emojis, including Gabrielle Union, Sabrina Elba and Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed-Hamilton.

After the transformational empowerment coach shared the couple’s news, she attended her love’s concert and gushed over his performance.

“To an amazing show, love you,” Mandi told the “Girl With a Tattoo” musician in a Tuesday Instagram Story video. “Cheers.”

Three years after their romantic nuptials, the duo previously announced their separation in September 2021.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” a rep for the twosome told Entertainment Tonight via a statement at the time. “The couple both wish each other well.”

The duo wed in November 2018 after 13 years together, two years after getting engaged.

Miguel, who went on his first date with the How to Make a Reality Star alum in 2005, previously discussed how serious he thought of the prospect of marriage amid the pair’s romance.

“The thing is, you got to know who you are as a person, first of all. I think I’ve come so far as a man and I’m just starting to feel solid where I can be like, ‘You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately,’” the soulful singer admitted in a May 2015 interview with Hot 97. “I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn’t raised like that. I just follow my instincts. “I think she’s learned that, and she’s had to adjust and had to learn and also embrace. And I love her more for that.”

Ahead of their split, the Platinum Life alum frequently shared sweet tributes to her spouse via social media.

“Every new era of a relationship requires a deeper level of bonding✨,” Mandi captioned a January 2021 Instagram photo of the pair.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!