Jokes for days! Miley Cyrus is turning to humor amid her current single status.

The “Prisoner” singer, 28, took to Twitter on Tuesday, February 9, to share her thoughts on not being in a relationship. “Man. Being single sucks,” she tweeted. “All I ever do is WHATEVER THE F❤️ CK I WANT! Bahabahahahahabahahhahaha!”

Cyrus’ statement was accompanied by a hilarious clip that began with her Hannah Montana character, Miley Stewart, saying, “I have no problem not having a boyfriend.” The Grammy nominee, however, is then shown speaking about romance during her Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate performance on Sunday, February 7.

“I’m single now, you know,” she shared at the event. “After COVID [ends], I’m ready.”

The Last Song star’s love life has gone through many changes in recent years. After marrying longtime love Liam Hemsworth in December 2018, the pair called it quits after less than eight months of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in February 2020.

Cyrus recently revealed that they didn’t work out because “there was too much conflict” in their marriage.

“We were together since [I was] 16. Our house burned down. We had been, like, engaged — I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married — but when we lost our house in Malibu, which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice,” she told Howard Stern in December 2020. “Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

The “Midnight Sky” artist also revealed that dating during quarantine has been “really interesting and challenging” so far, adding she has “a lot of FaceTime sex.”

In the midst of her divorce from Hemsworth, the former Disney star had a one-month fling with The Hills: New Beginnings’ Kaitlynn Carter, who is now dating Kristopher Brock. She also dated Cody Simpson, who recently went Instagram official with model Marloes Stevens, from October 2019 to August 2020.

Cyrus has been candid about her sexual orientation in the past. Back in 2019, she opened up about how she views herself as pansexual.

“What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality,” she told Vanity Fair at the time. “Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”