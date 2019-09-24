



Bless his achy breaky heart. After Billy Ray Cyrus shared a photo of himself with his late father on Instagram, Miley Cyrus had to give her pops a technology tutorial.

The image Billy Ray posted on Monday, September 23, appears to be a digital snapshot of a physical photograph, and Miley, 26, called out the blurriness of the upload.

“Dad. We can’t be taking photos of photos with a Blackberry,” the “Mother’s Daughter” singer wrote in a comment. “Tooooo much working against you, fath. Go get the iPad mom got you for your birthday. Ps that little circle on the front is the camera … push the little square button on the screen.”

In the caption of Billy Ray’s post, the 58-year-old lamented his and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” remix losing the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 after a record-breaking 19 weeks.

“Monday’s have a reputation for being kinda tough,” he wrote. “After 19 weeks being No 1 I never knew how tough it could be. Nobody wants to hear me whine not even me but I was addicted to being #NumeroUno 30 yrs ago me & my dad standing w/ the [United Automobile Workers] working men & women #MusicChangesEverything.”

Miley’s gentle teasing came two days after Us Weekly confirmed that she had split from Kaitlynn Carter after a month of dating.

The duo were spotted kissing in Italy in August the day before Miley announced the end of her seven-month marriage to Liam Hemsworth and a week after Carter and Brody Jenner announced their split, one year after their wedding ceremony.

Though the romance between Miley and the Hills: New Beginnings star flamed out fast, they had “really fallen” for one another, a source told Us earlier this month.

“Miley and Kaitlynn are on the same page, which is why they work so well together,” the source said. “Miley feels she can totally be herself with Kaitlynn and is really comfortable around her.”

The former couple were also spotted having lunch with Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus, and making out in New York City earlier this month.

