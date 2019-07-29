



Nick Cannon said he won’t give his friend Pete Davidson dating advice after previously telling him to date an older woman.

Cannon, 38, spoke to Us Weekly exclusively at Michael B. Jordan and Lupus LA’s MBJAM19 at Dave and Buster’s in Hollywood on Saturday, July 27, about the Saturday Night Live star, who stepped out with Kate Beckinsale earlier this year after splitting from fiancée Ariana Grande in October.

“You know, Pete is my guy,” he said when asked how the comedian is doing. “I’m always there for him. He’s always been there for me. So, he seems like he’s doing as best as he could possibly be doing at this moment.”

The Masked Singer host said in February while sitting in for Wendy Williams on her talk show that he was having “cougar conversations” with Davidson, 25, who at the time was dating Beckinsale, who is 20 years his senior.

“I will take credit for it,” he said of the fledgling relationship that began at a Golden Globe awards afterparty in January and fizzled out almost four months later.

“I’m the one who told him, ‘Get you an older woman, man!’ I said that,” Cannon, who was previously married to Mariah Carey, admitted. “Leave them little pop stars alone! An old woman knows what she wants! She don’t play no games. That’s what I’m talking about. Get you somebody older!”

But when asked on Saturday about what kind of girl Davidson should date next, and whether she should be someone who’s out of the spotlight, the Drop That Seat host just laughed.

“I’d have to take that advice myself. You know what I mean?” he told Us. “So long as he’s happy. That’s what I tell them. It doesn’t matter if they’re in the limelight or not in the limelight.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

