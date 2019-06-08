Exclusive

Nicky Hilton Thinks Paris Hilton Needs to Date Someone ‘Older’ After Chris Zylka Split

By

No one ever said that finding The One was an easy feat. Nicky Hilton, however, has a piece of advice to give to her older sister, Paris Hilton, regarding the type of man she should date after her split with ex-fiancé Chris Zylka.

“I would like to see her with someone a little older than her, that she can learn from,” the designer, 35, told Us Weekly at FIJI Water at the MONSE Resort 2020 Runway Show on Saturday, June 1.

When asked about whether there was a particular person she had in mind for the “Best Friend’s A—” singer, she simply replied “no.” However, she noted how she does see similarities between her relationship with Paris and the bond her daughters Lily and Teddy share.

Nicky Hilton Fiji Water Paris Hilton Date Older Then Chris Zylka
Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the Good+Foundation 2019 Bash presented by Hearst and Johnson & Johnson at Victorian Gardens in Central Park on June 05, 2019 in New York City. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

“Yes, there’s definitely an introvert and an extrovert sister. And they get along so great — I love it,” she shared with Us. “There’s nothing stronger than a sister bond. So I love seeing it in my own children.” (Nicky and husband James Rothschild have been married since 2015)

Paris, meanwhile, notably called off her engagement to Zylka, 34, in November 2018 after he proposed to her in Aspen with a $2 million engagement ring in January 2018.

“I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life,” she previously wrote on Instagram. “My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.” Paris was engaged twice before to model Jason Shaw and fellow heir Paris Latsis, respectively.

Nicky Hilton Fiji Water Paris Hilton Date Older Then Chris Zylka
Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton and Chris Zylka Getty Images (2)

Paris has dated since her headline-making split from Zylka. A source confirmed to Us in March that Paris “hooked up” with comedian Jack Whitehall, who also briefly dated Kate Beckinsale. However, Paris also revealed to Us in March that she has “never been better” as she has been “so busy” focusing on work.

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

Close popup

Welcome to In Motion

Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!

What's In Motion? Tell me more

What's In Motion?

Go back

How to Use In Motion

What's In Motion? Tell me more