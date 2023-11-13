Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie had a rare sister night on the red carpet at the Baby2Baby gala on Saturday, November 11.

For her part, Nicole wore a red velvet turtleneck dress dress with an exposed back from Alberta Ferretti. Of course, she topped off the look with rings and earrings from her brand, House Of Harlow 1960. Sofia, meanwhile, wore a black long-sleeved dress with a sheer skirt from Chanel and David Yurman jewelry.

The sisters teamed up to introduce Snoop Dogg‘s set during the Baby2Baby gala, which provides children in poverty with daily essentials. Kim Kardashian, Olivia Wilde, Salma Hayek Pinault, Channing Tatum and Zoe Saldana were among the other stars at the event.

Both Richie sisters attended with their husbands. Nicole, 42, posed with Joel Madden, who she married in 2010. They left daughter Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 14, at home for the night.

Sofia, 25, posed with husband Elliot Grainge, who she married in April. It seems the music executive fits in well with his in-laws. Both Nicole and Sofia shared a red carpet video of Joel running away from his wife when he spots Elliot on the red carpet.

“I’m so sorry I got in your way @JoelMadden,” Nicole quipped while sharing the clip. Meanwhile, Sofia captioned it: “A glimpse into our world.”

Don’t worry, Madden, 44, is still head-over-heels for Richie ahead of their 13th wedding anniversary. “She’s beautiful. That’s my queen,” he said during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday, November 7. “She’s been the greatest partner. I feel lucky.”

The same goes for Grainge and Richie, who are still enjoying their first year as newlyweds. An insider previously told Us Weekly that Sofia’s family approved of her relationship with the music executive.

“Sofia’s family couldn’t be happier for her and Elliot. They’ve seen her in past relationships, but nothing compares to how happy she seems with Elliot,” a source exclusively shared with Us in April ahead of their wedding. “They know she’s going to make an exquisite bride and they can’t wait for her to start this next chapter of her life.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Family Album With Kids Harlow and Sparrow The family life! Nicole Richie and her husband, Joel Madden, began dating in 2006 — and became first-time parents two years later. “When I first would see [Nicole] around, we were friends. But I don’t think I’m the obvious choice,” the Good Charlotte musician told Australia’s 60 Minutes in April 2013 of the early days […]

“Nicole is so sweet, giving her advice on marriage and being an amazing big sister,” the insider continued. “It’s a really happy time for the whole family and they are thrilled to welcome Elliot into their family.”

Nicole and Sofia share dad Lionel Richie, who adopted Nicole at age 9 while married to Brenda Harvey. Lionel, 74, and ex-wife Diane Alexander, who were married between 1995 and 2003, welcomed son Miles in 1994 and Sofia in 1998.