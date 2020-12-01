No hard feelings! Nikki Bella wishes all the best for her ex-fiancé, John Cena, in his marriage to Shay Shariatzadeh.

On the Tuesday, December 1, episode of the “All Things Vanderpump” podcast, host Lisa Vanderpump asked Bella a fan-submitted question about whether she has congratulated Cena on his secret nuptials in October. “I haven’t … but yeah, I didn’t,” the Total Bellas star, 37, said. “Are there rules? Am I supposed to? Should I send flowers?”

Bella’s twin sister, Brie Bella, chimed in to add that she didn’t reach out to her ex when he got married. “We were done for so long that I didn’t congratulate him, but he didn’t congratulate me,” Brie, who wed Daniel Bryan in 2014, shared.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 60, then advised Nikki to “get out of this really elegantly” by sending Cena, 43, a kind message following his relationship milestone. The Dancing With the Stars alum responded, “John, congratulations on your wedding. I’m very, very happy for you.”

Nikki also explained what led to the demise of her relationship with Cena, noting that they both “wanted different things” in the long run.“I really wanted to be a mom and he didn’t want to be a father. But then in the end, he was like, ‘Look, I will give you a kid,’ but I knew deep down in his heart it’s not what he wanted,” she explained. “And I was so afraid that years down the road, he would just have regrets and resent me for making him a father.”

Nikki began dating the Blockers actor in 2012 and they got engaged in 2017. The following year, Us Weekly broke the news of their split. Though they initially tried to make their relationship work, they called it quits in July 2018.

By January 2019, Us confirmed that Nikki had moved on with Artem Chigvintsev. After getting engaged in November 2019, the duo welcomed their now-4-month-old son, Matteo, in late July.

Cena, for his part, began dating Shariatzadeh in early 2019. Us confirmed that the twosome quietly tied the knot in Florida on October 12.

Last month, the Incomparable author revealed that Cena touched base with her after she and her sister gave birth. “He reached out to Brie and I both,” she exclusively told Us. “We haven’t had an individual conversation in, gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet!”

Nikki said that the exes “will be tied forever” despite their split, adding: “I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years. All I’ve ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!”