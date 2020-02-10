He made mat! Cheer star Jerry Harris lost his cool after a once-in-a-lifetime interview with Brad Pitt on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

The breakout Netflix star, 20, represented The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, and tried his hand at hyping up some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The Navarro College cheerleader got to speak to some of the most exciting entertainers of the year, including Idina Menzel, Billie Eilish and Mindy Kaling, but was utterly star stuck when he met the 56-year-old Best Supporting Actor winner.

“I think you look pretty good from up close,” Jerry teased Pitt with a nervous laugh in a candid clip on Ellen DeGeneres‘ Instagram Story. When the college athlete asked the Ad Astra star to wave to the camera for legendary daytime talk show host, 62, Pitt happily obliged.

“Oh, I’ve gotta say hi to my dear old friend Ellen!” the Fight Club star said as he blew a kiss to the cameras. When Pitt turned to walk away, Jerry’s jaw dropped in disbelief.

“The whole place literally went quiet when I was talking to him,” he said with a shocked smile on his face. “I can’t believe everybody went quiet just because I was talking to Brad Pitt. He stopped for me. Like, I’m literally just over here waving, like who am I? He just stopped for me and he was just so happy and so thrilled to see me, just as I was so thrilled to see him.”

After making a pit stop on the carpet to speak with the young reality TV personality, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor’s night only got better. Inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Pitt scored yet another major awards season win for his role in the Quentin Tarantino film and dedicated the special moment to his kids.

“I adore you,” he said of Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Earlier in his emotional speech, the Hollywood heartthrob shared the love with his director, 56, and costar Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Tarantino, you are original, you are one of a kind — the film industry would be a much drier place without you and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth,” he said. “Leo — I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view’s fantastic.”