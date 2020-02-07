Letting loose! Brad Pitt has brought the laughs to the 2020 awards season circuit — and his dad jokes are giving fans life.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 56, has scored a BAFTA, SAG Award and Golden Globe for his role in the Quentin Tarantino film, and is up for Best Supporting Actor at the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9. With each acceptance speech he’s given this season, Pitt has gotten more and more candid, making cracks about everything from his love life to the British royal family’s recent drama.

When the Ad Astra star took the stage at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in January, he admitted that he wanted to bring his mom as his date, but feared the media frenzy because “any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating.” He continued to show his gratitude to the Hollywood icons that came before him, and even gave a loving shoutout to his costar Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC. Before The Revenant, I used to watch year after year his costars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely and I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you, still. I would have shared the raft,” he said, referencing the infamous final scene of Titanic.

Before the same awards show, Pitt was questioned about how he would feel running into his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who was nominated for her work in The Morning Show.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend,” he told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand! That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

The exes caused an uproar on social media when their inevitable reunion occurred at the 2020 SAG Awards shortly after. Pitt teased that he was going to add his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role to his (sadly nonexistent) Tinder profile as Aniston, 50, laughed from the audience.

Watch the video above for more of the Fight Club star’s most outrageous awards season moments!