He’s back! Pete Davidson returned to social media one year after abandoning his Instagram account for the second time — and he’s been welcomed back with open arms.

The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star made his first new post earlier this week and has continued to use the platform to promote his new semi-autobiographical film, The King of Staten Island, available to stream on demand on June 12. When the comedian began sharing on social once again, fans flooded the comments of his posts with praise.

“WELCOME BACK KING I LOVE YOU,” one user wrote beneath the movie poster. Another commented that they were “so proud” that Davidson has been making strides in his career and his mental health since signing off of social media.

Among the Guy Code alum’s 2.3 million followers is his ex-girlfriend Kaia Gerber, from whom he split in January. Davidson only follows 34 accounts — including SNL costar Chris Redd and fellow comedian Amy Schumer — but did not return Gerber’s follow. Ariana Grande and Margaret Qualley, who both dated Davidson, have not welcomed him back to the platform. However, the women do follow each other.

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Davidson has turned heads with a number of different relationships and flings. He was previously engaged to Grande, 26, for four months in 2018 and briefly dated Kate Beckinsale following their split. The New York native poked fun at the end of his engagement to the “Thank U, Next” singer during his latest stand-up special, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.

“She has her songs and stuff and this is what I have,” Davidson began after finding out his ex-fiancée had called their relationship “frivolous” and “highly unrealistic” during a Vogue interview. “You’re like, ‘Pete, this isn’t fair. You’re airing out dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends in the confidence of her own home?’ No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine.”

He continued: “Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow if I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s–ting on my ex.”

Despite his romantic ups and downs, Davidson has attempted to keep a lighthearted perspective on his love life. During a December 2019 episode of Saturday Night Live, he joked about what he’s learned about dating in the public eye.

“It’s not fair,” he said to Colin Jost during a “Weekend Update” segment. “You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat. What’d I do?”

