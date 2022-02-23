Blink and you might miss it. Pete Davidson made a small update to his social media presence after returning to Instagram — and some fans think he subtly threw shade at Kanye West in the process.

Davidson, 28, has yet to post on his newly reactivated account, but his bio now includes a link to a 10-second clip from the 1982 movie The King of Comedy. In the scene, Rupert Pupkin (played by Robert De Niro) shrugs as he delivers the line: “Better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime.”

While the New York native didn’t provide any additional context for the video in his bio, many were quick to assume he was referring to the 44-year-old rapper’s recent digs at him and his relationship with Kim Kardashian. The reality star, 41, moved on with Davidson in October 2021 after filing for divorce from West earlier that year.

Since he and Kardashian called it quits, West has made it clear that he intends to reunite his family despite his brief romance with Julia Fox, which came to an end earlier this month. The Yeezy designer shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, with the Skims CEO, along with sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In November 2021, West alleged that he never received any official paperwork from the California native to end their marriage.

“We’re not even divorced,” he claimed on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

More recently, however, West has taken aim at the King of Staten Island star, calling him out in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts. “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” the Grammy winner wrote on Thursday, February 17, alongside a screenshot from a September 2018 “Weekend Update” segment in which the Saturday Night Live star compared West’s struggles with his own. (Davidson was previously diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, while the record producer battles bipolar disorder.)

“Kanye, I know you’re like ‘Yo, this is the real me, I’m off the meds,’ but take [them]. There’s no shade in the medicine game,” the Guy Code alum said in the resurfaced SNL clip. “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass. I’m quoting my therapist, my mom and my mailman.”

West previously slammed Davidson in multiple Instagram uploads, sharing screenshots of alleged texts between the pair and other private messages between him and Kardashian. “IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER 💔,” the “Stronger” artist captioned a post on Valentine’s Day before addressing his behavior in a lengthier statement.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” West wrote last week. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. … I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

While Davidson has yet to directly comment on the “Jesus Walks” artist’s remarks, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Set It Up actor is “not afraid” of his girlfriend’s ex. “He just doesn’t want to get involved in the divorce drama,” the insider noted.

According to a second source, Davidson and the KKW Beauty founder feel “secure” in their relationship, adding, “She’s leaning on him while Kanye is going through this jealousy phase. Kim and Pete are trying not to give in to the attention. She’s said what she needed to say.”

