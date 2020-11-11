Sexy time! Hilary Duff opened up about what she learned about sex when she was younger and what she wishes she’d known.

“Oh my god, well, I thought the first time you have sex, you’re going to get pregnant,” Duff, 33, said on the Wednesday, November 11, episode of Lady Parts, hosted by Sarah Hyland.

Fellow guest star Ashley Benson echoed Duff’s childhood sex fears, saying, “I thought if you got fingered, you’d get pregnant. I mean, anything touching your vagina, I was like, ‘I’m going to get pregnant.’”

The Lizzie McGuire alum then recalled being told about pleasing men during sex, but not about feeling good yourself.

“One thing that’s a bummer that people don’t really talk about when you’re younger is that sex is for pleasure, too — not just about being in love,” the Younger star, who is pregnant with her third child, explained. “Like, you’re having a lot of different feelings in your body and a lot of people are, like, ready at different times.”

The former Disney Channel star noted that the topic of “feeling good and connecting with someone” was never brought up in relation to sex.

“I think as a young girl you get taught, ‘Well, you want the guy to feel good’ or something, and that’s really a terrible mentality to go into, like, starting to have sex with,” she said.

Duff was then challenged to explain the birds and the bees to teenage girls in 30 seconds.

“When you think you’re ready to have sex, first get to know your body,” the “Come Clean” singer said. “Learn what you like, learn what feels good for you before you go into doing it with someone else.”

The Cinderella Story actress pointed out that no one should “feel pressure to have sex” and noted that “you can never take away who you had sex with.”

She added: “Your number is just going to keep growing. So be careful so know who you’re having sex with and you like them. Sex is about pleasure, and not just for them, for you.”

Duff announced last month that she and husband Matthew Koma are expecting their second child. The couple, who wed in December 2019, share 2-year-old daughter Banks.

The Texas native also shares 8-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.