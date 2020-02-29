Pregnant pampering. Jenna Dewan showed her bare baby bump some love with a hydrating belly sheet mask on Saturday, February 29.

The Step Up star, 39, took to social media to share a photo of herself in a black bra and underwear with her growing stomach on full display.

“Can you spot the 😉,” she captioned the pregnancy selfie, which showed a Hatch sheet mask wrapped around her bump to help minimize stretch marks.

Dewan has been open about her pregnancy journey since announcing in September 2019 she is expecting her second child — her first with fiancé Steve Kazee. The World of Dance host previously told Us Weekly that her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, is eager to take on big sister duties.

“She just said to me this morning, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time,’” she told Us and other reporters in January. “It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night, could she get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song? And I was like, ‘That is so sweet.’”

Kazee, 44, is equally as excited to become a dad. The first-time father told Us exclusively that he is nervous, but thrilled to welcome his and Dewan’s little one.

“I’m nervous as can be, but I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” the Kentucky native said in October 2019. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond. We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

The couple, who began dating in October 2018, celebrated Dewan’s baby shower earlier this month. The festive gathering included a blessing circle and a rose crystal quartz, designer Kiki of Kiki Designs told Us exclusively. The Broadway star proposed just days after Valentine’s Day.

Dewan and Tatum, 39, split in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. The exes officially finalized their divorce on January 14. He is now dating singer Jessie J.