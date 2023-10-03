Rachel Bilson is cautious about, hypothetically, dating a middle-aged man who hasn’t had a higher number of sexual partners.

“This is gonna sound so judgemental, but if a dude is in his 40s and he [has] only slept with four women … but it all depends,” Bilson, 42, said on the Monday, October 3, episode of her “Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson” podcast. “Maybe he’s been in decade [long] relationships, totally respectable.”

Still, the actress noted that if a man’s number of sexual partners was “really low” when he hits his 40s, it would be a “little weird” — while also acknowledging it wasn’t “fair” of her to make that judgment.

Bilson further admitted that she used to ask her partners about how many people they had been intimate with in the past, but “probably wouldn’t” going forward.

The topic of conversation came up as she, cohost and longtime friend Olivia Allen and podcast producer Rob Holysz were reflecting on their dating histories.

“When people should be dating so much like let’s say in their 20s, I was in a relationship all my 20s,” Bilson — who dated The O.C. costar Adam Brody from 2003 to 2006 and ex-fiancé Hayden Christensen off and on from 2007 to 2017 — shared. (The Hart of Dixie alum and Christensen, 42, share daughter Briar Rose, 8.) Most recently, Bilson dated Bill Hader from 2020 to 2021.

Bilson has shared several confessions about her sex life on her podcast over the years.

Following her breakup from Hader, 45, Bilson quipped on a March 2022 episode of her podcast that she was going to miss the actor’s “big d–k.”

One year later, Bilson revealed that she hadn’t had an orgasm from sex until she was 38 years old — later clarifying that she didn’t blame any of her exes for it.“It has nothing to do with any partner,” she said on a March episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “It had to do with me knowing my body.”

In June, Bilson confessed she had also never faked an orgasm with a partner because it “goes against [her] whole nature of being a people pleaser and putting the dude first.”

Despite her willingness to be an open book when it comes to NSFW confessions, Bilson revealed in May that she was fired from a gig after sharing she wanted to be “manhandled” in the bedroom.

“This is the first time it’s ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job this week because of things that were said,” Bilson said on “Broad Ideas” at the time. . “A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend’s podcast.”