Spilling the tea! Kyle Richards revealed why she really unfollowed her longtime friend Bethenny Frankel on social media.

“She unfollowed me,” Richards, 52, admitted while appearing on the Wednesday, June 9, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “And I was like, ‘Why do I want to follow someone who doesn’t follow me?’ So, I just said, ‘I don’t need to keep up with her either, then.’”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joked that “no,” she won’t be a guest star on Frankel’s second season of Big Shots, noting that they are, however, still friends.

“We still talk and text. We text each other,” Richards explained. “I don’t know, she just unfollowed a lot of people.”

The Halloween Kills actress’ friendship with the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 50, dates back to before either of them were a part of the Bravo family — and before social media existed.

“When I first met Bethenny she was working at La Scala Boutique, a restaurant in Beverly Hills,” Richards said on a 2016 episode of RHOBH after Frankel made a cameo on show, adding that the duo first connected in the ‘90s after they realized they dated the same guy. “She came up to my table and was like, ‘Hi. I’m dating your ex-boyfriend.’ … She’s always been a go-getter.”

One year later, the Skinnygirl founder opened up about her dynamic with Little House on the Prairie alum in a video for Bravo.

“Kyle and I have always had the exact same friendship for years,” Frankel said in 2017, noting that she was there when Richards met her now-husband, Mauricio Umansky, whom she wed in 1996. “When we first met, we were thick as thieves. Both not really working and just running around.”

While Richards’ relationship with Frankel seems to be intact, the same can’t be said for the California native’s friendship with Lisa Vanderpump.

In 2019, Richards and Vanderpump, 60, battled it out over what would later be dubbed “PuppyGate.” At the time, the Halloween actress told the Vanderpump Rules star that their fellow RHOBH costars thought she was the one who sold the story about Dorit Kemsley’s dog to the press. Their friendship never seemed to recover.

Last month, the women’s feud was reignited when reports surfaced that Vanderpump sent over her restaurant bill for Richards to pay after Richards failed to come and say hello. The SUR co-owner later said that she paid her own bill, insisting that she didn’t “dine and dash” that evening and was just joking with her former castmate.

“This once again reinforces why I left the show as Kyle can’t be trusted to tell the truth, and she most certainly can’t take a joke,” Vanderpump told the Daily Mail in May.

Richards, for her part, had a different story from the night in question, telling Andy Cohen the same month that after dinner she was approached by a fan to sign an autograph. Vanderpump was also allegedly asked to sign a photo of the Housewives, but according to Richards, she “put exes through all of our faces and mustaches and crossed us out and put a heart next to her name and signed it and ruined his photo. That’s the real story. She’ll put a spin on it.”