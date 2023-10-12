Heather Dubrow has tried to check in with friend and Real Housewives of Orange County costar Shannon Beador after she was arrested for driving under the influence — but she hasn’t gotten a response.

“No one went on the group chat. I’m sure there were a lot of private conversations that went on [though],” Dubrow, 54, said during the Thursday, October 12, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast, describing the moment she learned that Beador, 59, had been arrested. “I had woken up that morning and someone had texted me the article … and, at first, you look at it and think, ‘It’s not true.’ Then, I thought, ‘Is she OK?’”

Dubrow subsequently texted Beador’s pal — and their fellow RHOC costar — Tamra Judge to find out if the news was true.

“[Tamra] didn’t know and I felt bad, but how was I not gonna then tell her? So, I sent [an article] to her and she called me,” Dubrow recalled. “And we talked for a couple minutes and I texted Shannon and I said, ‘Are you OK?’ I got kind of a party line text back that seemed to [be sent] to a bunch of people, asking us not to talk about it.”

She continued: “I wrote [Shannon] back, ‘You know, I have no plans to talk about it. I just wanted to see if you needed anything,’ and I didn’t hear back.”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Beador had been arrested for two misdemeanors — a hit-and-run and driving under the influence — on September 16. According to the Newport Beach Police Department, Beador drove her car onto a residential property. She was subsequently cited by the police and was released without bond.

“I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful,” Beador’s lawyer, Michael Fell, told Us in a statement at the time. “We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Beador has not further addressed the incident — or even “spoken to” Dubrow since their initial text exchange.

“I texted her,” Dubrow told podcast host Nick Viall, denying that she had beef with Beador. “She sent me, like, the [same] response that she sent to everyone [after the DUI] and I sent her another one [that I was] ‘checking in’ and I got nothing.”

Dubrow further noted that if Beador “needed” her, then she would be available. “I just hope she finds happiness,” she added, also noting that her pal delivers “great advice” about parenting and friendship.