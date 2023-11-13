‘RHONY’ Alum Tinsley Mortimer Marries Fiance Robert Bovard

Tinsley Mortimer is officially married to her fiancé, Robert Bovard, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday, November 11, in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 48, made headlines in October when she posted a photo with a mystery man later identified as Bovard. “Family vacay before the big day!” she captioned the picture, which included three children whose faces were covered with heart emojis.

In a separate snap, fans spotted a large ring on Mortimer’s hand as she posed in a white bikini while taking a mirror selfie, further fueling the engagement rumors.

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2023: Stars Who Got Married This Year Naomi Watts, Chrishell Stause and more celebrities tied the knot in 2023. Watts confirmed that she wed fellow actor Billy Crudup in June. “Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her and Crudup posing outside of a New York City courthouse. “They wanted to keep it low-key and have this moment to themselves, and […]

Mortimer has kept her love life relatively private since her March 2021 breakup from Scott Kluth. The exes dated on and off for years after being set up on a blind date by her former RHONY costar Carole Radziwill in February 2017. They got engaged in November 2019, which led to her June 2020 exit from the Bravo show’s 12th season as she moved to Chicago with Kluth. More than one year later, the pair split.

“After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months,” Kluth told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley, and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.”

Mortimer, for her part, allegedly felt “blindsided” when the two called it quits. “Tinsley feels like she wasted four years of her life on Scott,” a source told Us at the time, claiming that Kluth ended the engagement while she was at a photo shoot.

Meanwhile, a second insider noted that the exes had not “seen each other since the beginning of January” and did not celebrate Valentine’s Day together.

Related: Former ‘RHONY’ Stars: Where Are They Now? The Real Housewives of New York City premiered in 2008, but not every Housewife has gone the distance. The season 1 cast of RHONY included Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin and Alex McCord. While Kelly Killoren Bensimon joined the cast during season 2, Sonja Morgan became a full-time cast member during […]

Prior to the split, Mortimer teased that she hoped to wear a custom Monique Lhuillier gown at her wedding to Kluth. “I am happiest when I am totally glammed with hair, makeup and a beautiful dress,” she explained to Us in September 2020.

Mortimer’s wedding to Bovard marks her second marriage. She was previously married to Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer from 2002 to 2010. She later dated Prince Casimir and Constantine Maroulis.

As for a possible return to reality TV, Tinsley was “excited” to appear on season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, a source revealed in July. However, she “already had plans for the summer that she couldn’t shift around to participate.”