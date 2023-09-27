Carl Radke is a little preoccupied with his personal life but that didn’t stop Heather Gay from shooting her shot.

During the Tuesday, September 26, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Gay got asked by host Andy Cohen which fellow reality stars she would want to hook up with at BravoCon.

“Any of the Summer House guys obviously and the Southern Charm guys,” she said before Cohen pointed out that Radke was “single” after his split from Lindsay Hubbard. “Carl is on the s—t list but I would probably still hook up with him. I am kidding!”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star also broke down her interest in the Southern Charm cast, saying, “I just love that crazy alpha male energy. I just am into it. I met Shep [Rose before] … I tried [to make a move]. I’m just kidding, I didn’t try.”

Gay’s comments about Radke come after Us Weekly confirmed late last month that he called off his wedding to Hubbard, 37, ahead of their November nuptials. The aftermath of the breakup will presumably play out on season 8 of Summer House.

Days after their split made headlines, Radke confirmed the news in a message to his and Hubbard’s wedding guests. “Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in a letter earlier this month. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Radke added: “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding. The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Hubbard, meanwhile, issued a statement where she called Radke out for ending their engagement.

“The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me,” she wrote via Instagram on September 14. “I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first.”

The publicist has since documented her trip to the Bahamas — which was originally meant to be her bachelorette party. “After having a rough couple weeks, her friends convinced her they are not canceling her bachelorette party getaway,” a source exclusively told Us. “Lindsay is going to her bachelorette in the Bahamas [this weekend].”

The insider noted that Hubbard’s loved ones convinced her to focus on herself, adding, “Her friends want to help get her mind off the horrible situation she’s in and have some fun. They want to take her away so she’s surrounded by those that love her and support her the most. She’s looking forward to it.”

Hubbard took to social media on Monday, September 25, to thank her friends for remaining by her side.

“I didn’t know this amount of love could exist in one photo. I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength,” she captioned photos from her getaway. “The way these girls have rallied around me the last 3 weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip — that was originally planned for completely different reasons – and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important. I’m beyond blessed and thankful for every single one of these girls. This is a story about sisterhood, and I could not do life without them.❤️‍🔥”