



He has to hand it to them. Robby Hayes commends fellow Bachelor Nation members Mike Johnson and Tyler Cameron for their respective romances with Demi Lovato and Gigi Hadid.

The season 12 Bachelorette alum, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively that he applauds Johnson, 31, and Cameron, 26, for their current relationships with non-Bachelor celebrities.

“Props to them. Gigi Hadid is a catch,” Hayes told Us at his Run, Lift, Rosé class in Venice, California, on Tuesday, September 24, which celebrated the launch of the fitness brand’s private label rosé.

He continued, “You take the platform you’ve been given, and you try to capitalize on it. I got up to half a million followers and fell down in followers in the span of a year and a half.”

As for if he’s ever had a celebrity slide into his DMs, Hayes said that Lauren Bushnell’s fiancé, Chris Lane, has messaged him in the past.

“And then there are some others that I’ll kind of keep close to my chest,” the model, whose celebrity crushes include Margot Robbie and Carrie Underwood, teased.

Hayes was the runner-up on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016. In 2018, he starred on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he dated season 20 Bachelor contestant Amanda Stanton. The Florida native has also had flings with Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley.

Cameron and Hadid, 24, were first linked in August after they were spotted together at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House. The date came two days after the Jupiter, Florida, native slept over at season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s house in Los Angeles. Cameron was the runner-up on Brown’s season.

The general contractor told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week that he and the supermodel are “just friends.”

“I mean … that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public,” he said. “She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly. … We have a great time together.”

As for Johnson, the Air Force vet went on his first date with the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 27, earlier this month, which he confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on September 18.

“Demi Lovato and I went on a date,” the Texas native told ET. “The woman is quite astounding and amazing. And that’s all I’ll say on that.”

In an interview with Us earlier this month, the portfolio manager opened up about what he and the former Disney Channel star have in common.

“Once you get to know Demi and you really talk to her, she is literally such a down-to-earth person,” he said. “We’re both from Texas. We love getting tattoos, we love laughing. We’re goofy. We both love music. I’m just not blessed in that regard, but with the right music, I’m just happy.”

He also teased his season 15 Bachelorette costar Cameron for how much he and Hadid have been photographed by the paparazzi.

“Tyler and Gigi have been caught by the paparazzi. Demi and I have not,” Johnson said. “Maybe he needs to get tips from me.”

Before his romance with Lovato, Johnson was a contestant on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year. He was eliminated before hometown dates in the seventh week. He also starred on season 6 of Paradise, where he had flings with Sydney Lotuaco and Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

