Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is a single man following his rocky relationship with on-and-off girlfriend Jen Harley, sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively.

A source tells Us that the 34-year-old Jersey Shore star “isn’t dating anyone at the moment.” News of Ortiz-Magro’s relationship status comes after he was spotted leaving Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub with two women at 6 a.m. on February 2, according to photos posted by TMZ. The news outlet noted that the trio didn’t share any PDA, but it was evident that the ladies were with him.

A second source tells Us, “Ron is fine. He’s just staying busy with work and making sure he’s good for his daughter and himself. He’s focused on his daughter and his CBD company.”

Harley, meanwhile, expressed months earlier that she wants to remain single following the pair’s split. “Just because I’m single, does not mean I’m available,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in December 2019. “I have zero interest in dating anyone right now. I’m actually the happiest I have been in a long time just getting me back, to me. working on my mind body and soul right now. #friendzone2020.”

Ortiz-Magro began dating Harley, 32, in 2017, not long after calling it quits with his Famously Single costar Malika Haqq. That December, Us broke the news that Ortiz-Magro and Harley were expecting their daughter, Ariana Sky, now 22 months, who they welcomed in April 2018.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley continued to date on-and-off until ending their relationship for good in October 2019 following an altercation between the two. The situation resulted in Ortiz-Magro being charged with seven misdemeanors, including domestic violence. He pled not guilty to all charges but was instructed to refrain from coming into contact with Harley and their daughter for the time being.

Last month, Ortiz-Magro’s attorneys Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine claimed in a statement to Us that Harley “entered his [Las Vegas] home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him.” They also stated that the reality vet filed for an emergency order for protection against domestic violence following the incident.

Sources tell Us that Harley was served with the order, but prosecutors have not filed any charges against her related to the recent incident in Las Vegas.

Harley’s lawyer Lisa Bloom claimed to Us in January 2020 that Ortiz-Magro “is the one who is the subject of a restraining order, and who violated it by reaching out to her.” (Us can confirm that a protective order was filed against Ronnie in October 2019 and was recently extended to Friday, March 13, when he is next scheduled to appear in court in L.A.)

After a court hearing in L.A. on February 11, Bloom, 58, told Us that a judge admonished Ortiz-Magro “to stop it and to knock it off.”

Though things didn’t work out between Ortiz-Magro and Harley romantically, he has fostered a close bond with the pair’s daughter. Speaking to Us exclusively in February 2019, the MTV personality credited his daughter for saving his life.

“If I’m not taking care of myself, I can’t take care of my daughter. I can’t take care of my family. That’s something that I’ve always thrived off of,” he said at the time. “That little girl is like my guardian angel. I say to this day, she saved my life. I think, without her, I don’t think I would’ve taken this step, because what would I have to lose?”