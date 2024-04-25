Aubrey Paige is shutting out negativity following her and Ryan Seacrest’s split.

“S/O to my haters, this one’s for you 💋,” the model, 26, wrote alongside an Instagram video of herself drinking a glass of white wine while standing in a pool on Wednesday, April 25. “Happy #winewednesday.”

In addition to calling out trolls in her caption, Paige’s video featured an audio from an interview of Nicki Minaj, in which she states, “I am fully aware of what y’all say about me, No. 1. And I don’t give a f—k.”

Paige (full name Aubrey Paige Petcosky) teased her post-breakup mood in another Instagram post on Tuesday, April 23. “Rebirth 🦋✨💕,” she captioned a clip of herself and her dog set to “End of Beginning” by Djo.

Related: Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky's Relationship Timeline Ryan Seacrest has been notoriously private about his relationships, but he let down his walls a little with ex-girlfriend Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” an insider told Us […]

News broke on Wednesday that Paige and Seacrest had split after three years of dating. Seacrest has yet to address the split via social media.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the duo’s relationship in June 2021. “Ryan has met Aubrey’s family. They think he’s a wonderful guy,” a source shared at the time, adding that the TV personality and Paige were “very happy together and doing great” and were choosing to keep their relationship “very private.”

They went on to make their red carpet debut one year later at the June 2022 premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime documentary. Seacrest rocked a navy and white striped blazer, white dress shirt and black dress pants, while Paige sported a multicolored, one-shoulder maxi gown.

“Ryan is increasingly confident he and Aubrey have what it takes for the long term,” another insider told Us in June 2022. “He’s trying not to get too far ahead of himself, it’s still relatively early days after all, but the fact he was willing to go red carpet official was a big step.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

Two months later, Seacrest opened up about his hopes for the future of his and Paige’s relationship, revealing that they weren’t in any rush to walk down the aisle. “I’m happy. I’m happy in the present moment,” he said during an August 2022 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I don’t think about anything else. Why push it?”

After Seacrest announced his exit from Live exit after nearly six years of cohosting with Kelly Ripa in February 2023, another source told Us that Paige had been the star’s “rock during the tougher times this past couple of years.” Paige was also seated in the audience of Seacrest’s final Live taping.

Two months before the pair’s breakup, they were all smiles while posing for photos at Naeem Khan’s “Trompe L’oeil” New York Fashion Week show. The duo donned matching all-black outfits, with Seacrest rocking a classic tux and T-shirt while Paige wore a coat over a black halter neck jumpsuit.