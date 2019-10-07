



Prepping for her big day! Sarah Hyland has begun selecting who will stand by her side as she weds husband-to-be Wells Adams, and one of those lucky people includes her longtime pal Vanessa Hudgens!

The Second Act star, 30, took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to post a photo of the wooden box Hyland, 28, sent her. Wrapped in a white ribbon with a pretty leaf, Hudgens’ first name was was written in exquisite cursive letters on the top.

Hudgens then tagged the Modern Family star, who reshared the cute photo with kissy face emojis on Sunday, October 6.

Hudgens is no stranger to supporting a friend on their wedding day. In June, she and fellow High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale were bridesmaids in pal Kim Hidalgo’s wedding to former Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daugherty.

Hyland was also in attendance for the romantic occasion in Northern California. “Coats and gowns in June ❤️,” Hyland wrote on Instagram at the time, captioning a group shot that featured Hudgens, Tisdale and Hidalgo with the other bridesmaids. “I love these women SO much.”

Before Hidalgo’s nuptials, Hyland attended the now-wedded actress’ bridal shower in April along with Hudgens and Tisdale. At the time, the Wedding Year star posted a silly group pic of the fun-filled celebration to Instagram.

“Here’s to the ladies who lunch with filters,” Hyland wrote. “But a special ‘Here’ to the Bride to Be!!!!! We love you @kimhidalgo!!!!!”

Adams, 35, proposed to Hyland in July after nearly two years together. Months after popping the question, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that his proposal was nearly ruined by TSA.

“I hid [the engagement ring] in my drone case and then when I flew into Fiji — if you have a drone, and they see it in the X-ray, they inspect it,” Adams told Us. “I was really scared that they were going to open the drone case and she was going to see the box that said LS [for Lorraine Schwartz] and it was going to be over.”

The TSA agent told Adams they would need to inspect his luggage further, to which he requested the process be completed in another room to avoid spoiling the surprise. He noted that what he did was likely “not what you’re supposed to say to somebody that’s about to check your stuff.”

“When we got in there, I was, like, ‘Hey, man, there’s an engagement ring in there, play it cool,’” he continued. “There was a moment where I was, like, ‘Am I going to do this in the, like, Fijian Customs?’”

Before beginning the process prepping for her nuptials, Hyland told Us exclusively in September that she didn’t have all the details of her wedding figured out. However, she noted that she’s more excited for “the marriage part” rather than wedding planning.

Adams, meanwhile, joked to Entertainment Tonight in August that Hyland’s preparation for their wedding will incorporate “Pinterest boards and vision boards and a lot of Elmer’s glue.”

