A friendly outing. Scott Disick is not dating Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios, despite being photographed at a party with her earlier this month.

“Nothing serious is going on between Corinne and Scott. They were hanging out with a group that night,” a source close to the Talentless cofounder, 38, exclusively tells Us Weekly. Disick was photographed hanging out with the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, in Miami on Saturday, May 7, at an F1 dinner at Papi Steak. The pair were later spotted leaving the party in the same car, with Olympios in the backseat while the New York native sat up front.

“Scott was in town for the Grand Prix … and was out and about with his friends,” the insider continued, adding that Olympios lives in Miami, and the pair have friends in common. “He’s good friends with David Einhorn (who’s a partner at Papi Steak with David Grutman).”

According to the source, “Papi Steak was open to the public and had special events this past weekend surrounding the Grand Prix. A bunch of celebrities stopped by​​.”

Disick was most recently linked to model Rebecca Donaldson. The Flip It Like Disick alum was first spotted out to dinner with Donaldson, 27, in early April, shortly after his ex Kourtney Kardashian exchanged vows with Travis Barker in a Vegas ceremony. On April 7, the Scotland native accompanied Disick to the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“So far it’s going well. He’s very attracted to her,” a source told Us last month about Disick’s new romance. “Him introducing her to the family and having her at the Kardashians premiere meant a lot to him. It’s still a new relationship and he’s taking it day by day.”

While he is taking things slow with Donaldson, the insider added that Disick is “looking for the right person to settle down with,” but he “just hasn’t found her yet. He wants to be in a serious relationship just like most of his exes are.”

In the meantime, Disick is focusing on the three children he shares with Kardashian, 42 — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — following her October 2021 engagement to the Blink 182 drummer, 46. “He can’t stand being around him,” a source told Us about his relationship with Barker in March. “[But] Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy.”

The insider continued: “He feels like Kourtney was the one that got away and [he] still can’t wrap his head around the fact that they’re getting married soon. He feels like he’s not going to find someone like Kourtney. … It’s going to take time for him to fully accept Travis is The One for her.”

