There he goes again! Scott Disick isn’t afraid to get a little cheeky with ex Kourtney Kardashian on social media — and his latest attempt caught fans’ attention.

The Poosh founder, 41, posted a sultry series of Instagram pics on Monday, January 11, wearing a formfitting silver jumpsuit and tall black heels. “Take a bow,” she teased alongside the three photos.

Disick, 37, piggybacked off of his former flame’s caption, writing, “Bow wow wow yippi yo yippy yay.”

Kardashian and the Flip It Like Disick star dated on and off from 2006 to 2015 and share three children: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8. Though the pair are no longer romantically involved, they’ve worked hard to keep a cordial coparenting relationship — and have kept fans guessing about a potential reunion with their playful banter on social media. Despite raising eyebrows with their frequent family trips and flirty back-and-forth, the twosome are simply keeping things friendly.

“Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2020. “It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends.”

At the time, the source noted that Kardashian wasn’t “open” to Disick “in a romantic sense,” but the New York native was “always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever.” While the former couple are proud of their healthy bond, Disick’s connection with his ex was a source of trouble in his past relationship with Sofia Richie. Us confirmed in August 2020 that Disick and the model, 22, pulled the plug on their three-year romance after previously taking a break from one another two months earlier.

Following his split from Richie, the Talentless designer moved on with Amelia Gray Hamlin. The pair were first linked when spotted together at Kendall Jenner‘s October 2020 birthday bash. Despite criticism about their age difference, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been “super supportive” of Disick and his new flame, 19.

“They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

The couple recently took a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate the new year. One month before he whisked Hamlin off on the beach trip, Disick praised Kardashian “for being the best baby maker in town” in a sweet Instagram tribute.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and the reality star cuddling with two of their kids. “I love u and our family more than anything in the world.”