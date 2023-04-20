Still looking for The One. Scott Disick has been thinking about his future as ex Sofia Richie gears up for her wedding and Kourtney Kardashian approaches her one-year anniversary with Travis Barker.

“Scott can’t help but notice that two of the exes he was closest to are now either married or getting married,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Flip It Like Disick alum, 39. “Although Scott was known as a partier for a long time, all he really wants is to settle down and have a family of his own.”

Despite his reputation as a man about town, the insider says that he’s ready for a serious relationship. “He does see himself getting married and committing to a life partner at some point,” the source explains. “He’s been doing a lot of soul searching lately because he feels like he lost two of the most important women in his life. It’s been tough, but he’s feeling optimistic that the right person for him will come along.”

The Talentless founder shares three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with Kardashian, 44, who initially attempted to exchange vows with Barker, 47, in Las Vegas in April 2022. The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer legally wed in California and held a third ceremony in Italy the following month. Disick and the Poosh creator split in 2015 after nine years of dating off and on.

Richie, for her part, is seemingly set to tie the knot with Elliot Grainge in the coming days. The model, 24, has been sharing glimpses of various wedding events via social media, including her bridal shower and bachelorette party.

Before she was first linked to the music executive in January 2021, Richie dated Disick from 2017 to 2020. “Sofia and Scott breaking up was only a matter of time,” an insider exclusively told Us after the duo’s May 2020 split. “He is definitely feeling sad and defeated in a way right now.”

The former couple briefly reconciled in July 2020 before pulling the plug on their romance for good one month later.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was later moved on with Amelia Gray Hamlin and was linked to women including Kimberly Stewart, but none of his recent romances have lasted longer than a year.

While Disick was once a fixture at most Kardashian-Jenner family events, he’s taken a step back since Barker entered the picture. Fans of The Kardashians have also noticed that the clothing designer appears on the family’s Hulu series less than he did during the E! reality show, which ended in 2021.

Earlier this month, an insider told Us that Disick was “still not totally comfortable” spending extended periods of time with Kardashian and Barker.

“As much as he’s accepted the fact that they’re done for good, it’s challenging at times spending time with them as a married couple particularly at Kris [Jenner]’s house in such close quarters,” the source explained, adding that Disick still has a “great coparenting relationship” with his ex-girlfriend. “As far as spending every holiday together like they did before she was with Travis, that isn’t going to happen as often as it used to. Things are just different, plain and simple.”