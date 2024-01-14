Nicola Peltz Beckham had the best 29th birthday thanks to her pal Selena Gomez — and Gomez’s new boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

“I’m so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life [and] all my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a PJ night and we played games (my heaven!),” Peltz Beckham wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 13, sharing party photos. “Thank you all so much for making me feel so loved.”

She added, “I love you all so much and thank you Benny for making the best food everrrr and you and Sel for hosting.”

Gomez, 31, and Blanco, 35, invited Nicola, her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, and more of their friends to mark the occasion. The crew — including Gomez’s little sister, Gracie — rocked matching navy pajamas, ate birthday cake and played party games.

Related: Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's Sweet Friendship Moments Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are in a self-proclaimed “throuple” friendship — and they have taken Us along for the ride. Peltz and Beckham met in 2017 at a music festival, which came nearly three years before they started dating. After crossing paths again, the pair took their relationship to the next level […]

Gomez and Blanco’s debut hosting event marks another milestone in their romance. The Only Murders in the Building actress announced in December 2023 that they had been dating for six months.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” Gomez wrote via a since-deleted Instagram comment at the time. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Days later, Gomez hard-launched their relationship on her Instagram feed as she shared pics of the pair packing on the PDA. In the snaps, Gomez also prominently wore a “B” diamond ring that seemingly corresponded to Blanco’s initials. (His real name is Benjamin Levin.)

“Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly later that month, noting her family approves of the pairing. “Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together.”

Related: Selena Gomez's Complete Dating History Selena Gomez’s high-profile relationships have made headlines over the years, from her off-and-on romance with Justin Bieber to her brief relationship with The Weeknd. “I’m the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl,” Gomez told Miami’s Power 96.5 FM in May 2017. “I will give my heart and […]

Gomez’s romance with Blanco, a music producer who she previously worked with on several of her hit songs, has continued to flourish in the new year.

“Selena has made it clear that she wants Benny by her side from now on, and she’s proudly introducing him to everyone in her life,” a second source revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “They kept things low-key [at first], but Benny has passed every test with flying colors. The new year seemed like a perfect time to essentially shout [their love] from the rooftops, so that’s what Selena is doing.”