



Straight from the source! Selena Gomez set the record straight on her current relationship status after being spotted with her ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost.

“I am not dating anyone,” the singer, 27, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 30. “I’ve been single for two years. I’m on Gods timing not mine.”

Gomez’s clarification came one day after she was seen at the same restaurant as the fashion executive, 26. The Daily Mail published photos of the former couple arriving separately with their respective groups of friends at La Esquina in New York City on Tuesday, October 29. Gomez rocked a black and white striped ensemble with white sneakers, while Krost wore a green and yellow polo shirt with dark pants.

The former Disney Channel star was first spotted with the KROST founder in November 2015 at Cipriani restaurant in the Big Apple. They were linked for a few months before splitting in early 2016.

After Krost, Gomez dated The Weeknd for nearly 10 months. She and the “Starboy” singer, 29, broke up in October 2017. A month later, Gomez rekindled her on-off romance with Justin Bieber. However, she and the “Love Yourself” crooner, 25, called it quits once again in May 2018. That September, Bieber married his ex Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) at a courthouse in NYC.

The 13 Reasons Why executive producer’s tumultuous past with Justin made headlines again earlier this month when she released her new singles, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now,” both of which were inspired by the former couple’s breakup.

“Although the song ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was cowritten and a collaboration, Selena was very involved in writing and creating it, and the song is obviously about Justin,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “Her fling with The Weeknd did not inspire the song — their relationship was much more short-lived and not deep enough to inspire it.”

The lyrics to the ballad reference Justin moving on quickly with Hailey, 22, in the wake of his final split from Gomez. “In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy,” the Barney & Friends alum sings.

Gomez later explained in an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview that she included the line because “there are thousands of people, men and women, who had felt this feeling and it’s extremely real.”