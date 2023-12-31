Selena Gomez wrapped up 2023 on a special date with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.
Gomez, 31, shared a snapshot from their outing via her Instagram Story on Saturday, December 30. Wearing a fuzzy black coat, Gomez received a hug from Blanco, 35, while they stood on a beachfront boardwalk. The music producer, for his part, wore a floral hoodie and wrapped his arms around Gomez. He also planted a kiss on the back of her neck as she smiled for the camera.
Gomez debuted their relationship earlier in December, confirming via social media that they started six months prior.
“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” the Golden Globe nominee gushed in a since-deleted Instagram comment on December 7. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”
Hours later, Gomez uploaded multiple cuddly pics of the couple to her Instagram Story. In the snaps, she was prominently wearing a “B” diamond ring that seemingly corresponded to Blanco’s initials. (His real name is Benjamin Levin.)
“Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December. “Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together.”
The insider further noted that Gomez’s family “absolutely approves” of the whirlwind romance, adding, “They’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love.”
A second source later told Us that Blanco “dotes on [Gomez] like a princess” and that they have already passed the “early trial stages” of dating.
Gomez and Blanco have known each other since 2015, often collaborating on music. They last teamed up for Gomez’s newest song, “Single Soon,” which was released in August.
Shortly before Gomez hard-launched her romance with Blanco, she hinted on her Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays TV special that someone had caught her eye. In the December 4 episode, Gomez teased that she had developed a crush on a mystery man. Weeks later during the December 21 episode, she revealed that she had a date right “after” filming wrapped.
Gomez’s best friend and Selena + Chef costar, Raquelle Stevens, then proclaimed that Gomez will have a “new man” in time for 2024.
“Let’s hope!” Gomez responded. “[Dating] is so exhausting, but I’ve been single for five years. I think I’m ready.”