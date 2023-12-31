Selena Gomez wrapped up 2023 on a special date with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

Gomez, 31, shared a snapshot from their outing via her Instagram Story on Saturday, December 30. Wearing a fuzzy black coat, Gomez received a hug from Blanco, 35, while they stood on a beachfront boardwalk. The music producer, for his part, wore a floral hoodie and wrapped his arms around Gomez. He also planted a kiss on the back of her neck as she smiled for the camera.

Gomez debuted their relationship earlier in December, confirming via social media that they started six months prior.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” the Golden Globe nominee gushed in a since-deleted Instagram comment on December 7. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Related: Surprising Celebrity Couples of 2023 That Kept Us Believing Love’s Not Dead Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce was certainly not on our 2023 bingo card — but Us Weekly totally ships it. Kelce first took his shot with the pop star in July, making her a homemade friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he saw her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. While they never got […]

Hours later, Gomez uploaded multiple cuddly pics of the couple to her Instagram Story. In the snaps, she was prominently wearing a “B” diamond ring that seemingly corresponded to Blanco’s initials. (His real name is Benjamin Levin.)

“Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December. “Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together.”

The insider further noted that Gomez’s family “absolutely approves” of the whirlwind romance, adding, “They’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love.”

A second source later told Us that Blanco “dotes on [Gomez] like a princess” and that they have already passed the “early trial stages” of dating.

Related: Selena Gomez's Complete Dating History Selena Gomez’s high-profile relationships have made headlines over the years, from her off-and-on romance with Justin Bieber to her brief relationship with The Weeknd. “I’m the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl,” Gomez told Miami’s Power 96.5 FM in May 2017. “I will give my heart and […]

Gomez and Blanco have known each other since 2015, often collaborating on music. They last teamed up for Gomez’s newest song, “Single Soon,” which was released in August.

Shortly before Gomez hard-launched her romance with Blanco, she hinted on her Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays TV special that someone had caught her eye. In the December 4 episode, Gomez teased that she had developed a crush on a mystery man. Weeks later during the December 21 episode, she revealed that she had a date right “after” filming wrapped.

Gomez’s best friend and Selena + Chef costar, Raquelle Stevens, then proclaimed that Gomez will have a “new man” in time for 2024.

“Let’s hope!” Gomez responded. “[Dating] is so exhausting, but I’ve been single for five years. I think I’m ready.”