Selena Gomez may have gotten distracted by a crush during the latest episode of Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays.
“Let me put my timer on … and see if any cute guys texted me,” Gomez, 31, quipped during the Thursday, December 21, episode of her holiday special while baking Malva Pudding with professional chef Eric Adjepong. “Nope! Nobody did, but I will set my timer.”
Gomez pulled out her phone to set a timer for the cooking duration. A lower third popped on the screen, hinting that the actress was actually “texting … not setting timer.”
After Gomez’s iPhone chimed with a sent notification, her best friend (and Selena + Chef cohost) Raquelle Stevens played detective. “Sel, who are you texting?” Stevens, 30, asked.
Gomez went wide-eyed, blushing, as she tried to stifle laughter and pay attention to Adjepong’s instructions.
“Look, it’s hard out there,” Gomez added before Stevens speculated that she could guess who was on the receiving end. “Stop,” Gomez pressed with a giggle.
While Gomez did not reveal who she was messaging, the Grammy nominee did hint that she had “a date after [filming].”
“Look at her! New year, new man,” Stevens replied as Gomez did a little dance around the kitchen.
Gomez jokingly noted that she was hopeful she would have a new partner. “Let’s hope,” she said. “[Dating] is so exhausting, but I’ve been single for five years. I think I’m ready.”
Gomez confirmed earlier in December that she has been dating music producer Benny Blanco for six months.
“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she gushed in a since-deleted Instagram comment on December 8. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”
Hours later, Gomez posted several Instagram Story pics of herself cuddling Blanco, 35, and fans got a glimpse of a “B” initial ring on her finger that corresponded to his name. Gomez hard-launched their romance via Instagram on December 15, sharing kissing photos.
“Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December. “Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together.”
The insider added that Gomez’s family “absolutely approves” of her relationship with Blanco. “They’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love,” the source told Us.
A second insider told Us later in December that Gomez is “head over heels” for Blanco, who “dotes on her like a princess.”
Gomez and Blanco (real name Benjamin Levin) have known each other since 2015, collaborating on several of her songs. Their latest collaboration, “Single Soon,” dropped in August.