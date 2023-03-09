Showing herself some love. As she makes headlines for drama with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Selena Gomez reflected on the advice she would have offered herself when she was younger.

“Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help.❤️,” Gomez, 30, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 8, which included a photo of her as a child. “Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves. Write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you.”

The sweet message comes after the former Disney Channel star took a brief break from social media. Gomez broke down her decision to take an online breather last month after interacting with several posts about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber‘s wife.

“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly,” Gomez explained on a TikTok livestream on February 23, days before returning to her platforms. “I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”

Before the hiatus, the Only Murders in the Building star raised eyebrows after she responded to a resurfaced TikTok of Hailey, 26, pretending to gag while discussing Taylor Swift on Drop the Mic.

Gomez, for her part, replied, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum is no stranger to speculation about her tumultuous public relationship with Hailey following her split from Justin, 29. Gomez previously dated the musician off and on from 2010 to 2018.

After they called it quits, Justin rekindled his romance with Hailey and they tied the knot in September 2018, four months after Us Weekly reported Gomez and Justin split for good. (Justin and Hailey were previously linked from 2015 to 2016.)

The model has since addressed the online hate she received as a result of her marriage. “I’m like, I don’t know [why he picked me]. We fell in love. There were times where I can confidently say I don’t think we knew it was going to be each other,” she said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022. “Several times. I can’t say that at 18 years old I knew that was my husband. I didn’t f—king know.”

The Texas native, for her part, seemingly responded to Hailey’s comments. “I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Gomez told her fans during a TikTok livestream at the time. “All I have to say is [that] it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

One month later, Gomez and Hailey were all smiles in photos for a reunion at a Los Angeles event. They also hugged each other while posing for several snaps, but have yet to publicly give an update on their relationship amid the recent social media beef.