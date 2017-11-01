Working on her fitness! Selena Gomez stepped out in a black sports bra and matching shorts on her way to a hot yoga class after reuniting with Justin Bieber on Wednesday, November 1, in Los Angeles.

Gomez and Bieber, who split in 2014 after dating on-and-off for about four years, sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted getting breakfast and going to church together on Sunday, October 29.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez: A History of Their Post-Split Ups and Downs >>>

Multiple sources tell Us Weekly that Bieber is trying to rekindle his relationship with Gomez.

“Justin really wants to get back with Selena,” an insider exclusively told Us. “He has been texting her nonstop and hangs out with her whenever he can. Selena insisted that they were just friends and that The Weeknd had nothing to worry about, but she can’t deny that she still loves Justin. He had such a big piece of her heart and was such a huge part of her life for so long. She can’t just let him go.”

Selena’s Best Red Carpet Moments >>>

The “Wolves” singer recently split with The Weeknd after 10 months of dating Gomez was photographed wearing his jacket the day after Us confirmed the news of the breakup.

The recent news about Gomez’s love life comes after the 13 Reasons Why producer revealed she had a kidney transplant over the summer because of her battle with Lupus. Actress Francia Raisa, Gomez’s good friend and former roommate, donated her organ. The pair opened up about the experience on the Today show on Monday, October 30.

Celebrity Health Scares >>>

“She lived with me during this interesting time where my kidneys were just done,” Gomez said. “That was it, and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. The thought of asking someone to do that was really difficult for me. She volunteered and did it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!