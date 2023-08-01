Selena Gomez shared sweet snaps from her friend Connar Franklin’s bachelorette party Monday, July 31, leaving fans wanting to know more about her longtime BFF.

During the celebratory weekend, Gomez, 31, shared a carousel of photos via Instagram. In the pics, Gomez leaned toward Franklin, 25, and posed in a kissy face. She also showed off the whole party having fun on a boat together.

“My sweet girl @connarfranklin I’m so proud to know you,” Gomez captioned the post. “So happy to spend a weekend celebrating the future with all these amazing women!” Franklin gushed in the comments section, “I love you so much 🥹❤️.”

In July, Franklin showed off her friendship with Gomez in a post of her own. The duo posed in hot pink outfits to watch Barbie together. Gomez’s little sister, Gracie Teefey, was also in attendance, proving how close the two are.

Keep scrolling for everything we know about Franklin.

How Long Have Connar Franklin and Selena Gomez Been Friends?

Although it’s unclear how far back exactly the two women go, Franklin started posting social media photos with Gomez in 2018. After she attended Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour, she shared her first selfie with Gomez and her other BFF Swift, 33. That same month, she posted a snapshot of her sitting beside Gomez in a car, which Gomez reposted this past January.

Through the years, the duo have posted sweet messages for each other’s birthdays, gone on vacations together and shared throwback photos.

Who is Connar Franklin Engaged To?

Franklin is engaged to YouTube star and former Magcon member, Aaron Carpenter. In February 2021, Franklin gave fans a hint at when the two had first started dating, writing via Instagram: “Valentine’s 4eva since NYE 2017.”

Carpenter, 24, got on one knee in December 2022. At the time, Franklin took to Instagram to share photos of the two kissing on a beach: “We’re engaged🤍.”

What is Connar Franklin’s Job?

Franklin works as a model for brands including Gap, Vulkan Magazine and more. She has over 270,000 followers on Instagram and over 30,000 on TikTok. On the social media apps, she shares shopping haul videos, photo shoots she stars in and photos from her personal life.

Where is Connar Franklin From?

Franklin grew up in Georgia with siblings Courteney, Caressa, Caroline and Drake before moving to Los Angeles. In 2017, she attended the Fashion & Art Institute in L.A.

What Other Stars Are in Their Friend Group?

Besides Swift, more of Gomez’s inner circle includes Connar’s sister, Caroline Franklin, 29, Julia Michaels, Raquelle Stevens, Liz Golden, Ashley Cook and more.

Members of the girl group including Connar, Caroline, Stevens, 31, Charm La’donna, Anna Collins and more attended Barbie with Gomez in July.