If you thought Selling Sunset season 7 was filled with drama, just wait for the reunion.

The official trailer for the reunion special was released on Friday, November 10, and shows the cast of the real estate reality series reuniting for a seemingly explosive affair. The teaser comes one week after the release of the Netflix show’s 7th season.

Hosted by Queer Eye’s Tan France, the reunion seeks to address everything that went down in season 7. At one point in the trailer, Jason Oppenheim’s ex-girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk makes a surprise appearance, presumably to discuss the altercation she had with Chrishell Stause, who also formerly dated the real estate mogul this past season.

Jason, 46, is also present at the reunion and faces a particularly shocking question from France, who asks, “Are you still in love with Chrishell?” The Oppenheim Group founder opens his mouth to answer before the trailer cuts to dramatic gasps from the cast and France.

Related: Selling Sunset Season 7: Everything To Know Season 7 of Netflix’s Selling Sunset is picking up where the previous season left off — which includes plenty of feuds and fights. In a sneak peek clip, which was released alongside season 6 in May 2023, Chrishell Stause and newcomer Nicole Young are once again at odds. The costars originally addressed their history during […]

The latest season of the Netflix series documented Chrishell, 42, and Jason moving on after their split. The former couple dated for nearly a year before ending their relationship in December 2021. Jason moved on with Marie-Lou, 25, six months later while Chrishell began dating G-Flip, who she married in May.

During season 7, Chrishell and Jason reunited in Australia with their respective partners to celebrate New Year’s. While Chrishell thought they were all on good terms, she later discovered that Marie-Lou thought she was a “mean girl.”

“So I have the opposite effect of wanting to hang out because I’ve heard she doesn’t love when I’m around too much,” Chrishell said when Jason told her about the claims. “So what do I do with that? There’s not one time I’ve seen her that I didn’t open arms say hello and hug her.”

When the ladies met up to hash out their issues, Marie-Lou said she felt disliked by Chrishell because she didn’t ask her enough questions.

Related: Selling Sunset Stars Then vs Now: What the Realtors Looked Like Before the Netfl... Transformation time! The stars of Selling Sunset know a lot about glamour, and while they regularly step up to the plate to deliver fashion and beauty looks worthy of the red carpet, many of the women underwent makeovers prior to the hit series. Christine Quinn, for instance, has been forthcoming about the way she appears […]

“I don’t need to be interested in you. I need to be friendly with you,” Chrishell told her.“That’s the difference. It is not my job to ask you questions. I’m sorry, it’s not.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

On Monday, November 6, Chrishell took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her, Jason, Marie-Lou and G-Flip, 30, during their trip to Australia. “Throwback to this lunch with all of us after filming was over and had what I thought was a fun time,” Chrishell captioned the clip, which was featured in the first episode of the new season.

The Selling Sunset season 7 reunion hits Netflix on Wednesday, November 15, at 9 p.m. ET.