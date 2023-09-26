John Janssen’s son Joe had his own run-in with the law one week after his father’s ex Shannon Beador was arrested for a DUI and hit-and-run.

Page Six reported on Tuesday, September 26, that Joe was arrested for felony vandalism in Newport Beach, California on Saturday, September 23. Ten days before his arrest, the Newport Beach police received a complaint of vandalism and arrested Joe upon further investigation. Joe was released later on Saturday with a $20,000 bail, per the outlet. If convicted, Joe can face up to three years in prison.

The news of Joe’s legal troubles comes one week after the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s DUI on September 16. Newport Beach PD confirmed to Us Weekly on September 18 that Beador, 59, was taken into custody after she was reportedly driving erratically through a Newport Beach neighborhood when she clipped a house.

Following the incident, Us obtained photos of the damage caused by the incident and spoke to the resident of the home who claimed that Beador was apprehended by the authorities after they followed a trail of automobile fluid.

“What they said was someone hit your house and they were able to locate the suspect because they followed automobile fluid,” the tenant explained to Us at the time. “There was [a] clear trail of it and it’s still outside of our house.”

Beador’s accident took place near Janssen’s home, per the resident who also claimed that there is talk among the neighbors that Beador was visiting Janssen, 59, the night of the crash as some allegedly “heard them screaming at each other.”

Janssen and Beador — who broke up earlier this year after four years of dating — were spotted together three days after her arrest.

In addition to Joe, Janssen is the father of two daughters from a previous relationship. In July, Beador got into a verbal altercation with one of Janssen’s daughters during an outing at Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, California. One month later, Bedador addressed where she stood with her ex and his family at the time.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have a positive relationship with John’s daughter, which happens often in blended families. We did have an argument and I was upset about it,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in August.

Despite Beador and Janssen’s breakup, the duo remain close and “spend time together,” she told Andy Cohen. She also clarified that she wasn’t removed from the venue following the outburst but instead asked security to assist her with an Uber.