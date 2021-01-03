Sharna Burgess Posts About 'Love' While on Vacation With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess wrote in a hopeful Instagram post that she is in a good place as she heads into 2021 amid her vacation with new flame Brian Austin Green.

“How does one begin to sum up a year that has been equal parts devastating and incredible? I honestly don’t know,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 35, captioned a picture of herself smiling on the beach in Hawaii on Friday, January 1. “The state of the world and the global experience of 2020 aside, I feel like this was the year when many of my lessons truly clicked. When what I have been practicing and preaching finally just became what is. I feel more myself, more settled, more focused, more clear than I think I ever have. More connected to me than I ever have.”

The Australian dancer wrote that because of her state of mind, “I see things coming into my world that I have been manifesting for a long time. I believe that’s because I am finally ready for them. The Universe… she knows. She always has.”

“Im a believer that everything happens for a reason, that everything is a lesson and everything is a choice. Those beliefs become tested when I look at this year from a global perspective and not just personal,” she continued, referencing the global COVID-19 pandemic, bushfires in Australia and the U.S., spiking homeless numbers, the chemical explosion in Beirut, the untimely death of Kobe Bryant and more.

“One can only say WTF when looking at this year. While no one can take away the loss, the trauma, the ptsd, and the brutal fact that this year was what it was, we can also observe the silver linings,” the Burn the Floor star added. “Out of COVID-19 came creativity. Out of quarantine came bonus time with family. Out of activism came changes for the better. Out of a nation divided, we have seen a greater stride for unity. Silver linings… maybe they can’t fully justify, they can’t reverse and they can’t take away pain, but they can give us something to find gratitude for if that’s what we choose. And this is where that lesson comes in. Everything is a choice.”

“We cannot change what we cannot control, so we must focus on how we act and react to the world around us,” Burgess wrote in conclusion. “I choose to react with kindness, respect, understanding, optimism, positivity, wholehearted gratitude and above all else, love. Love for myself, love for my people, and love for even those who haven’t got it for me… yet 😉 I have no resolution this year other than to move forward with the same intentions, and hopefully inspire some people along the way. Now all that’s left to say is this… scream it loudly with me… JUMANJI! Let’s get the f–k up out of this game & into 2021.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 47, echoed Burgess’ sentiments in his own New Year’s Day post, sharing a photo of himself relaxing in a pool and writing, “Let’s all find the connection to love and togetherness again :)”

The pair’s similar posts come as they vacation together at the Four Seasons Hualalai on the Big Island of Hawaii. It’s the same place where Green married estranged wife Megan Fox in June 2010. The Anger Management alum confirmed their split in May 2020 and Fox filed for divorce in November. The Transformers star, 34, who shares three sons — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 — with Green, has moved on with Machine Gun Kelly.

Burgess hinted to Us Weekly that she was dating someone new — and famous — ahead of her tropical vacation with the BH90210 alum.

“It’s been really awesome,” she exclusively told Us in December. “I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

“How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?” she added as she teased that fans would recognize her new flame. “I’m looking for that soulmate stuff — that thing where that something inside you recognizes that something inside them.”